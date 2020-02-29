LonghornsCountry
Texas Seeking Its First Win in Lubbock Since 2015

Chris Dukes

Game 29: Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) at #22/21 Texas Tech (18-10, 9-6 Big 12)

Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 11 a.m. Central

United Supermarkets Arena (15,000) - Lubbock, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 86-61. Last meeting: Texas Tech 62-57 (Feb. 8, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• THE WIN STREAK: Texas enters Saturday's contest in Lubbock on a three-game win streak in Big 12 play, and all three victories have been by double-digit margins. This marks the first time UT has accomplished that feat since it won nine-consecutive Big 12 contests by double-digit margins during the 2010-11 season.

• GETTING OFFENSIVE: Texas has converted 51.8% (71-137) from the field, including a 46.4% mark (26-56) from three-point range, during its current three-game win streak The Longhorns have topped 50% FG shooting in each of its last three victories and are 7-0 this season when converting at least 50% from the field.

• RAMEY RED HOT: Sophomore G has averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 36.7 minutes per game while hitting 25-of-46 (.543) from the field, including a 7-of-16 (.438) mark from three-point range, over the last three contests. He posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 threes), 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 38 minutes during Monday's home win against No. 20/19 West Virginia.

Time to go out and impress the tournament committee.

Longhorns in the pros

Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay Show Off His Pass Catching Skills at NFL Combine

Duvernay dropped just one pass during his entire Texas career

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Watch Malcolm Roach's Bench Press at the NFL Combine

The former Texas defensive end's most productive days as a player could still be ahead of him

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay's Blazing-Fast 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

The former Texas receiver's time is one of the fastest of the invited wide receivers at the combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Baseball: LSU Hands UT Its First Loss of the Season

Tigers take down Longhorns 4-3 to open up the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Elite Cornerback Sets Date for Texas Visit

Katy's Bobby Taylor will be on the Forty Acres on April 4.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: How to Watch NFL Combine Day One

Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay are both scheduled for on-field workouts tomorrow

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Baseball: Undefeated Longhorns Will Test Their Mettle Against Tough SEC Slate This Weekend

Texas takes on LSU, Arkansas and Missouri this weekend in Missouri

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Watch: Collin Johnson's Bench Press at NFL Combine

The former Texas wide receiver had a good showing on the bench press at the NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Joshua Moore Pleads No-Contest to Weapons Charge

Court decision will likely help clear the way for Moore's return to the field at some point in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: New DC Chris Ash Part of the New Guard in Football Tackling

The new Texas defensive coordinator was one of the pioneers of the 'rugby tackling' style at Ohio State

Chris Dukes

by

Bostonfan1967