Texas Seeking Its First Win in Lubbock Since 2015

Game 29: Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) at #22/21 Texas Tech (18-10, 9-6 Big 12)

Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 11 a.m. Central

United Supermarkets Arena (15,000) - Lubbock, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 86-61. Last meeting: Texas Tech 62-57 (Feb. 8, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• THE WIN STREAK: Texas enters Saturday's contest in Lubbock on a three-game win streak in Big 12 play, and all three victories have been by double-digit margins. This marks the first time UT has accomplished that feat since it won nine-consecutive Big 12 contests by double-digit margins during the 2010-11 season.

• GETTING OFFENSIVE: Texas has converted 51.8% (71-137) from the field, including a 46.4% mark (26-56) from three-point range, during its current three-game win streak The Longhorns have topped 50% FG shooting in each of its last three victories and are 7-0 this season when converting at least 50% from the field.

• RAMEY RED HOT: Sophomore G has averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 36.7 minutes per game while hitting 25-of-46 (.543) from the field, including a 7-of-16 (.438) mark from three-point range, over the last three contests. He posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 threes), 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 38 minutes during Monday's home win against No. 20/19 West Virginia.