    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Michael Dickson, Quandre Diggs

    WATCH: Ex-Longhorn Michael Dickson Pulls Off Double-Punt!

    Seattle Seahawks' Michael Dickson pulled off an amazing punt Thursday night
    Author:

    The Seattle Seahawks fell 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams in Thursday night football.

    And while it may be eventually lost in the footnotes of the game, former Texas Longhorns specialist and current Seattle punter Michael Dickson delivered a kick that needs to be remembered.

    With Seattle trailing 16-7 and facing fourth-and-14, Dickson attempted to punt, but it was blocked by Jamir Jones. Dickson then scooped the loose ball one-handed and re-punted it 68 yards to the Rams’ 11.

    While the announcers were confused at first, the it was a legal play.

    From the NFL rule book: "A second kick from behind the line of scrimmage is legal provided the ball has not crossed the line."

    Seahawks coach Pete Carrol was in awe.

    “That was one of the great kicking plays in the history of the league," he said. "The scoop was ridiculous. ... That was a marvelous play we witnessed.''

    Dickson was not the only former Longhorn who had a successful night. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (2011-14 at UT) intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone to start the second quarter.

