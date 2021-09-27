WATCH: Former Longhorn Caden Sterns Nabs First NFL Interception

September 27, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Former Texas Safety Caden Sterns Nabs First NFL Interception

Caden Sterns grabs his first pick with the Denver Broncos
Author:

Caden Sterns always needed just a play or two to be successful. He had his shot on Sunday with the Denver Broncos. 

During the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tried to hit wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a first down to keep the drive alive. Instead, the ball bounced off Berrios's fingertips and right into the hands of Sterns, who would return it 46 yards. 

The Broncos would improve to 3-0 on the year following a 26-0 win at home. Sterns would record two tackles and a pass deflection along with the interception. 

WATCH: Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Breaks NFL Record For Longest FG

Drafted in the fifth round, the former Texas safety was known for his ability to get his hand on the ball. During his three seasons on the Forty Acres, he recorded five interceptions, including four during the 2018 campaign in which Texas finished 10-4 with a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. 

One of the camp favorites, Sterns was praised by veterans for his ability to adapt to the NFL with ease after a strong summer. 

“Caden [Sterns] [has] been great,” All-Pro safety Justin Simmons told reporters in August. “ Seeing how he processes things in a game and things like that. I have no doubt that he’s going to do great. He’s really bright comes to me with some questions that I’m like yeah, I didn’t even think about that. You know what I’m saying? ‘Let me actually go look at this,’ and so Caden’s been great man. I’m really excited for him.”

For his career with the Longhorns, Sterns recorded 173 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, 8.5 pass breakups, and 2.5 interceptions. 

READ MORE: Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing of Texas Tech

The Broncos are expected to continue to use Sterns as the third safety and in the dime package. 

