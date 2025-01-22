Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball picked up a crucial 61-53 win over the No. 22 Missouri Tigers at the Moody Center on Tuesday night.
After the win, guard Julian Larry and forward Kadin Shedrick met with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Julian Larry
On winning a game despite shooting the ball poorly:
"I would just say it's grit. Just shows the type of grit that we have, just knowing that we're able to win without hitting shots and just buckling down on the defensive end and then finding a way to kick a few in or get easy shots, getting downhill, getting to the free throw line. So it was really good just knowing that when we can't make a shot, knowing that we can still find ways to win."
On if the team grew as a group during the game:
"Definitely one of our more complete games. And you can tell like we were coming together, you know, just the huddle, just being more connected, just guys talking to each other more like, you can just tell like as that game wore on, and it started getting closer and started getting towards the end, we really came together."
On staying composed down the stretch after Tamar Bates' big dunk:
"Glad we didn't let one play change the game. We just came together and was like, yeah, it's basketball, that stuff happens.' You're gonna get beat. Stuff's gonna happen. So just for us to sustain that and keep playing was really big for us."
On the hustle plays bring more energy to the team:
"It definitely brings the energy up. Just knowing, like, say we mess up on a possession, they come down, we get it right back. Just knowing like, all right, that brings us that energy like okay, we can get it back, but we know we just got to value it, that next time going down but it really does give us a lot of energy, knowing when we get those loose balls they're coming to us."
Kadin Shedrick
On winning a game despite shooting the ball poorly:
"I think it was a big emphasis, especially after the Florida game, was our defense. And, you know, taking it personal on defense. Our defense is meant to be a whole team effort, but it starts at the point of attack. And I think that we did a lot better this game at the point of attack. I think our guards really took some pride in guarding tonight, and it starts with them. So that's how it went tonight."
On if the team grew as a group during the game:
"I was just gonna say I would agree that the game was in the balance there for a little bit, they took the lead. I think that we showed a lot of composure. And staying to our game, and not coming down and just panicking. And I thought we stayed really poised the whole game, and that's the reason why we were able to pull out the win tonight."
On shutting down Mizzou in the final minutes after Shedrick got dunked on:
"I think that we did a really good job after that of flying around. I think we had a few possessions there where we were in rotation, but we were all helping each other out. And that's what it's all about, it's not just about let me stop my man, but if your teammate gets beat, we got to help him. And then it's just a chain reaction. So I think that we were really active with our hands in the in the last five minutes and we all really wanted to win. We didn't want to let that one slip away."
On the importance of hustle plays in a tight game:
"Coming from Virginia, I played in a lot of games like this that are really low scoring (laughter from the room). And so, you know, this was kind of normal to me. I'm kind of used to games like this, and it's all about those possessions that you can steal. And we drew some offensive fouls there, we got some jump balls. And it's all about that. I see we took two more shots than them and had more free throws than them, and that's a good recipe for success if nobody's making shot."
On if there was more urgency this game due to the danger of falling to 1-5 in SEC:
"There's urgency in every game. We didn't take this game more seriously or less seriously than our first game of the season. It's always the same approach every game. We know where we stand in the conference right now, and that's okay. It's a long season. There's still like 12 games left or something. So you know, we're just going to take it game by game. And we know as long as we play our game, we have a chance to win those games, and we'll see where we're at at the end of it."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State