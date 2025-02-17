Everything The Texas Longhorns Said About The Moody Center Crowd After Beating LSU
After the No. 3 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 5 LSU Tigers, they took the time to talk about the sold-out crowd at the Moody Center, which featured 10,542 fans packed into the building, giving a significant home-court advantage. After the game ended, head coach Vic Schaefer took the mic to thank the fans for creating such a tough environment.
Not only was it the second-straight sold-out matchup, but second-straight marquee TV matchup. Against South Carolina, the Longhorns set the record for the most-viewed game of the season.
Rori Harmon, Senior Point Guard:
"So that number, (10,542) again, we love that. That's two games lately, with South Carolina, this game today, just honestly who wouldn't want to come watch us play? It's so much fun playing, and it looks like we're enjoying ourselves. I look around sometimes, and you know, the game can get tough, but I still have teammates. I look around and we're cracking some smiles, still, we're enjoying (the game). We're enjoying this toughness like we're enjoying the blood bath, as Coach (Schaefer) would say, and that's how we want it every single one but we truly do appreciate our fans like that. That means so much to hear that the 'Texas' and the 'fight' that is something that brings us and they brought us home like they truly brought us home tonight. So we would love to see that again for the rest of the season."
Madison Booker, Sophomore Guard:
"It's definitely an advantage, a home-court advantage, for sure. Um, just when we went on our run, the crowd also got into the game, like on their feet. I definitely want to thank them for, affecting, some of (LSU's) shots too, on their end. Um, definitely a blessing, but she was a straight advantage. I love our fans. Our fans are amazing. Just, you know, the bonds we make with them too, like after the games is a blessing. They're so genuine, and you can tell that they really support us, that they really follow us through our career. It's just nice to have the people you know behind you that you don't see every day, and that you know you got people that actually, you know, like, root for you out here. So that's love."
Bryanna Preston, Freshman Point Guard:
"It means so much to our program. But looking at the bigger picture, I think it means a lot to women's basketball as a whole, just getting that number of people in this in the gym, and just having a blast, you know, and everybody watching online, it was just great, and it really just helps women's basketball put us out there even more."
Vic Schafer, Head Coach:
"It is deafening, y'all have been in that building. I mean, have y'all heard it louder in the last two weekends? Like, that building is lit. It is lit, it is loud, I mean, y'all have been in there since the building's been open. I've haven't heard it any louder than the last couple of weekends. Like, it's just been, it's been lit. I mean, it's just crazy. Our fans are into what our kids are doing, and I'm just telling y'all, this is how you do it and what happens is they become the people's team. Those people sticking around after games, these are their girls. Like, it's the people's team, and they come, it's the same I tell them all the time, you're going to sign the same autographs, take the same pictures for a lot of the same people every game. But who cares if that's what it takes to get 10,542 in there. We're going to do it. Because those people, you know, there's little old ladies up there that that's their girl, that's their daughter, like they love these kids, but that's how you do it. You can see why, because of how they play the game. And again, the game honors toughness, and this team has proven now to be pretty tough."
