Podcast: Texas Basketball Transfer Portal Recap

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball roster for the 2025-26 season has taken shape.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 15, 2025; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden.
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team officially signed five transfer portal players on Thursday as the program prepares for the first season under new head coach Sean Miller.

Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI discuss Miller's first portal class at Texas - which includes Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis - along with predictions for some of the Longhorn rookies that will take the field in the NFL next season.

