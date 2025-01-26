Everything Tre Johnson, Tramon Mark Said After Win vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guards Tramon Mark and Tre Johnson met with the media after pulling off a thrilling 70-69 comeback win over the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies in Austin on Saturday.
Johnson finished with a game- and career-high 30 points while Mark had 11 points -- including four in the final 1:25 -- which was highlighted by a running layup off the glass with 3.7 seconds left to give Texas its only lead of the game.
Here's what both players had to say at the postgame press conference:
Tre Johnson
On the message to the team at halftime and his performance:
"There really wasn't no message to the team. They came out hot with non shooters and they were making shots. There wasn't really much we could do about that, we were following the scouting report. We knew they weren't going to keep making shots and just keep playing defense and keep trying rebound. ... I just made shots in the second half, the shots that I was missing the first half and just still defending and competing with my teammates."
On wanting to win this game after the first loss to Texas A&M:
"It meant a lot to us, especially just getting the win because it's the next game, but just they was talking trash, especially the deficit of the loss. We for sure wanted to win this one bad."
On Texas A&M's "trash talk":
Question: What kind of trash were they talking?
Johnson: "Aw, you gotta ask them that. I don't remember it. Just knew it wasn't nice words."
On if this win can help change the season:
"We figuring out ways to win games, and that's really all it means, just sticking together and keep defending and trying to rebound and just want to win. I feel like that's what we needed, and we're starting to get that and learn how to win games."
On Wade Taylor IV's timely triple at the 8:13 mark:
"Just sticking with it, still guarding. He made one shot, game not over until the horn go off. So we just gonna keep guarding and keep scrapping him. Just don't turn the ball over."
On the technical fouls that led to free throws:
"I'm just glad I made all my free throws tonight," Johnson said. "I usually miss one or two, which is surprising to me. Been bothering me lately but I'm just glad I made them all."
Tramon Mark
On the last possession and his game-winning shot:
"Julian (Larry) gave me a great pass, you know, and then once I caught it, I seen I had the whole left side open, instinct just to drive it. I saw a big man contest score over score, and that worked. I mean, I wasn't that surprised when I saw it go through, because it's a left hand, I'm left-handed. I work on those. But it felt good for it to go through and win the game."
" ... And I think just, it's not really a play call, it's just playing off instincts. Like I said, I seen the whole left side lane open. I drove it scored right through the big man. That's what it was."
On wanting to win this one after the first loss to A&M:
"Just going into halftime, we knew we couldn't go out like that. We couldn't go out like that. So that was a vocal point coming in the second half of being aggressive. Don't let the fans down, don't let don't let each other down. That's what we did, we willed together and got the win."
On difference in second half:
"Like I said first time, they were making shots, but then the shots they were missing, they were going to offensive rebounds. So that's going to add up, that's going to make it look worse than it is. But, you know, second half, they made shots. They didn't get as many offensive rebounds. And we just, we made shots, and we played harder. ... You could see on the floor, it was totally different from the first half. We were just locked in on defense. Shot go up, hit somebody, get the rebound, and we're out. It was just totally different, totally different, totally different energy."
On Wade Taylor IV's timely triple at the 8:13 mark:
"It was a great shot by him. That was a great defensive possession right there, too. We just couldn't finish it out that possession, but we got the win so that's all that matters."
On his game winner against A&M while at Arkansas last season:
"Yeah, I had a game winner last year, too. I mean, I don't know what it is. I don't know what it is when the ball comes to me last second, a good shot going up."
On the technicals that added points to Texas' comeback:
"Basketball is a game of runs, so things like that, especially with the position we're in trying to come back, swings like that help a lot. They build momentum. And that's what that did."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team