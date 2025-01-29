Tre Johnson Previews Texas Longhorns 'Rivalry Game' vs. Ole Miss Rebels
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson met with the media via Zoom to preview Wednesday's SEC matchup with the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.
Johnson briefly acknowledged the notable connection between the two teams, with former Texas head coach Chris Beard now leading the Rebels. He added that Ole Miss is likely to be hungry for a win after dropping three straight, all to ranked teams.
Johnson is coming off a career-high 30 points in the thrilling 70-69 comeback win at home over the Texas A&M Aggies.
"Excited to go down there and play, just because it's the next game," Johnson said. "We know the relationship between both programs, and we know that they came off a few losses, so they're going to be kind of a desperate team trying to get back on and get started, and plus, it's kind of like a rivalry game, I could say. Just being ready to go down there and know that there's gonna be punches, and we're on our home floor, so we might not get calls, and being ready to go through any type of adversity."
As of Tuesday, Johnson was the SEC's leading scorer with 18.8 points per game. Even in a historically elite year for the conference this season, it's a true freshman that's pacing all SEC players in points.
This will mark the only meeting between Texas and Ole Miss during the regular season. One can only imagine the kind of atmosphere that there will be at the Moody Center for when Beard and the Rebels eventually make the trip to Austin, potentially as soon as next season.
Texas and No. 23 Ole Miss will tip-off from The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at 8. p.m. CT.
