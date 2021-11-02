The Chris Beard Era Begins With Emphatic Exhibition Win In Austin

The Texas Longhorns kicked off the Chris Beard era on Monday night, with an emphatic 96-33 win in an exhibition matchup over division three Texas Lutheran at the Erwin Center.

And while the result wasn't a tangible win on paper, the feel around the program resonated throughout the building.

The Longhorns dominated as they should have, and as everyone expected them to.

Texas shot 57-percent from the field, held Lutheran to 25-percent shooting on the other end, and forced 25 turnovers to its four.

The Longhorns also won the rebounding battle, the assist battle, points in the paint, and led for 95.7-percent of the contest.

By the end of the night, the new-look Longhorns had four players finish in double figures and emptied the bench in front of the home crowd.

"We’re definitely a team that our depth is a part of our identity. So our leadership has to have depth as well," Beard said. "We feel confident that we’ll have five guys on the floor at all times that will be a threat from the 3-point line."

Tre Mitchell led the way with 16 points, while Timmy Allen added 15, Jaylon Tyson added 13, and Courtney Ramey added 12.

In essence, they won in every conceivable fashion in front of the free entry crowd.

What was special about Monday night, however, was the fresh perspective that was beaming throughout the building.

Gone is the frustration of a middling program with a struggling message, and gone is the seemingly age-old questions about the future.

And thanks to unprecedented turnover, an influx of elite transfers, and brand new coaching staff, Chris Beard has created something special in Austin.

Seemingly overnight, Beard has created something that looks ready to challenge for a Big 12 title.

That is a welcome sight for a fanbase that has struggled through six years of losing conference basketball (51-56 Big 12) under Shaka Smart.

Yes, there is still plenty to prove for Beard and company, as they have yet to play a game that even counts towards their overall record.

But for the first time in more than half a decade, everything feels fresh and exciting.

And that means something in Austin.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.