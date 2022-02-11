Skip to main content
Longhorns "Excited For Opportunity" With Baylor Matchup Looming

Chris beard and the Longhorns are excited for whats in store for the rest of the season

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns look to finally be putting the pieces together under first-year head coach Chris Beard. 

And on Saturday, they will have yet another opportunity to show what they can do, and prove they are up to the challenge against the No. 10 ranked Baylor Bears in Waco.

"The chance to play a road game always challenges your team," Beard said. "Baylor is as good as anybody. there’s a handful…of teams that really have a chance to win six games in a three-weekend tournament. I believe we are one of those teams... Baylor is definitely one of those teams. Worthy of being ranked number one for portions of the season."

The Longhorns have only recently begun to play their best basketball as well, winning five of their last six games, including three victories over ranked teams.

So how have they put it all together? To Beard, it is rather simple -- confidence, belief, and the willingness to learn. 

"I think we’re going in the right direction, but I think we’ve been going in the right direction since Day One," Beard said. "I think we still have a whole other level of ceiling so it’s nice to see guys get some confidence to success." 

ramey carr
crowd pic

Still, both beard and the players know the program still has a long way to go before they can realize their potential. 

"I don’t think any of us came here to win games in early or mid-February and so we understand the opportunities that lie ahead. Not trying to be anything less than positive but I think we got a long way to go.” 

Texas will continue that journey on Saturday in Waco, taking everything one step at a time on their journey towards a hopeful NCAA tournament berth

“Every season is a journey," Beard said. "There’s steps along the way and you can’t skip steps.” 

