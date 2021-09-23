Chris Beard: ‘This First Year Counts’

This past off-season, the Texas Longhorns began overhauling their men’s basketball program by hiring Chris Beard as head coach. After leaving Texas Tech for his alma mater, Beard spent the past few months transforming the Longhorns’ staff and roster.

Most notably in the transfer portal, where the Longhorns have dominated picking up seven D1 transfers.

Looking ahead, Beard isn’t shy about his expectations for his first season coaching the Longhorns:

"My promise to the fans... we're going to do our part. This first year counts. Period."

He continued, "you’ve got to embrace the hate. I imagine it’s not easy to play for the Yankees, the Lakers or the Cowboys. And that’s what this deal is all about. This deal isn't for everybody."

The former Red Raiders head coach was quite successful in Lubbock. Beard held an overall record of 112-55 and nearly carried his team to a National Championship victory over Virginia in 2019 (Tech lost in overtime).

So why did he leave Tech?

“A chance to coach at Texas in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, with this brand and the history and tradition of this program, it was just the next opportunity. It had nothing to do with the previous place. It had everything to do with the opportunity here.”

The hype is definitely building; Texas has received over 1,200 new season-ticket deposits. Now, it will be up to the team to prove themselves on the court.

