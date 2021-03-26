Chris Beard to Texas? A Nightmare For Texas Tech

Nightmare Scenario For Texas Tech; Could Chris Beard Go to Texas After Shaka Smart's Departure?

After a disappointing NCAA Tournament, rumors about Texas coach Shaka Smart’s future were buzzing.

On Friday morning, Smart reportedly agreed to become Marquette University’s next head coach, leaving Texas after six seasons. Now, all signs are pointing for Texas to push hard to poach one of the nation’s most esteemed coaches, Texas Tech's Chris Beard.

Beard, who was a manager for the Texas Longhorns under coach Tom Penders (1991-1995), has had an impressive run in Lubbock, recording a record of 112-55 (.671 winning percentage) and 49-40 (.551) in the Big 12.

Some of Beard’s highlights include appearing in the 2019 National Championship, losing to Virginia in overtime, and reaching the Elite Eight in his first season.

Beard would bring his unique “no-middle” defense, which has ranked No. 4, No. 1, No. 9, and No. 24 in defensive efficiency in the nation from 2018 through 2021, to Texas.

Although Texas Tech’s offense has not been too powerful under Beard, his leadership resulted in lower-scoring games, allowing Tech to remain ranked in the top 50 (No. 44, No. 50, No. 25, No. 47, and No. 33 respectively) in offensive efficiency for the past four years.

What will it take for Beard to come to Texas?

“Chris Beard's buyout to go to another Big 12 school drops to $4 million on April 1, sources told ESPN,” Borzello wrote in a tweet. “$2 million for any school outside the Big 12.”

That amount of money would normally be a bit of an issue for most schools, but this is Texas. And with Smart accepting a job at another school, which allows Texas to bypass the financial ramifications from firing him, the road to finding Smart's replacement becomes that much easier.

So, Texas will move full steam ahead in recruiting Beard. But will the coach really leave Lubbock to join an arch-rival in Austin?

Stay tuned.

