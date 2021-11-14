Drew Timme, Gonzaga Overwhelm Longhorns in Top 5 Matchup

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns found themselves overwhelmed by No. 1 Gonzaga, as the Bulldogs dominated the Longhorns, 86-74, in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday night.

It wasn’t that the Longhorns (1-1) lost to the No. 1 team in the country, it’s HOW they lost — with an awful first half that made it impossible for them to rally.

Texas is armed with a team that features seven players that averaged double figures last season. The combined roster has more than 20,000 minutes of college basketball experience.

But the Longhorns were dominated by Gonzaga (2-0) forward Drew Timme, who had a career-high 37 points (15-of-19 from the floor), including 22 points by halftime. The Bulldogs, at times, shot better than 60 percent from the floor (Gonzaga finished at 55.2 percent). Whatever Texas tried to slow the Bulldogs down, it didn’t work.

Offensively, Texas struggled to shoot much of the game, especially in the first half. Gonzaga’s defense cut off Texas’ inside game and forced them to shoot from the perimeter.

By the end of the game, the Longhorns shot a respectable 43.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from the 3-point line. But their first half — which included a 1-fof-10 start from the 3-point line — made the hill too difficult for them to climb.

Texas never cut Gonzaga’s lead to single digits in the second half, though it did trim the lead to 11 points on a couple of occasions. Transfer forward Timmy Allen led Texas with 18 points. He was one of three Longhorns that ended up in double figures. Marcus Carr had 11 points and Jase Febres came off the bench to score 10 points.

If the Longhorns were using this game as a measuring stick, it showed they have a long way to go to reach coach Chris Beard’s goal of playing meaningful basketball in April (meaning in the Final Four).

Texas visiting Gonzaga was a rarity for the Bulldogs. They had never hosted a team as highly ranked as Texas in their history. NBA scouts overwhelmed press row with 24 of them in attendance, as both teams had players that could hear their names in the NBA Draft next June.

The Bulldogs had a 20-point lead, 47-27, at halftime. Timme dominated the Longhorns inside, scoring 11 of Gonzaga’s first 16 points. He shot 9-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-6 from the 3-point line and also had three rebounds. Rasir Bolton and Andrew Nembhard had seven points each, and Bolton hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from halfcourt to put Gonzaga up 20. Bolton eventually finished with 16 points.

While Gonzaga shot 58.1 percent from the floor, Texas struggled at 37 percent, including 25 percent (3-of-13) from the 3-point line. Texas was down 16-9 six minutes into the game and down 29-15 12 minutes into the game.

Texas will host Northern Colorado on Wednesday, which is the start of the Abe Lemons Classic.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.