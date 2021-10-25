Elite 2022 Forward Dillon Mitchell Announces College Commitment

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team and head coach Chris Beard have been hot on the pursuit of talented 2022 small forward Dillon Mitchell of Monteverde Academy (Monteverde, FL), who is the 18th ranked overall prospect in the country according to ESPN's class of 2022 rankings.

The recruiting work paid off for Beard and Co. on Monday, as Mitchell announced on his Instagram Live with ESPN National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi that he will be attending the University of Texas after the conclusion of his senior year at prestigious Monteverde Academy.

Mitchell made his official visit to Texas on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Longhorn hoops. He had also been considering Tennessee and Florida State.

Mitchell's arrival to the Forty Acres next year will certainly be filled with loads of hype and highlight-reel dunks. Along with fellow 2022 Texas commit Arterio Morris, Mitchell will bring a special kind of athleticism to the program.

Need proof? Here's a quick look at Mitchell completely obliterating the rim with little to no effort.

Mitchell admitted to Biancardi that he has been in contact with Morris, who is the 31st-ranked overall player in ESPN's 2022 rankings. As it the stands, both players are the only two commitments for Texas in the class of 2022 so far.

After officially announcing his commitment, Mitchell spoke on the long recruiting process that led him to choosing the burnt orange.

"It's stressful, but you've got to think about it as a positive," he said to Biancardi. "It's a blessing."

Despite being presented with the option of joining elite programs at Tennessee and Florida State, Mitchell chose Coach Beard and the Longhorns. Still, making the final decision wasn't easy for him.

"The hardest part was narrowing it down," Mitchell said. "But it's not stressful when you can see yourself fitting in somewhere."

Mitchell is a physically-gifted athlete that can jump out of the gym at any moment. He uses this to his advantage on both the offensive and defensive end, as he can catch lobs in transition or swat shots off the back board with ease.

The left-hander has shown the skills to finish in traffic at the rim and can use his quick-jump ability to score in the in-between game as well.

Mitchell will use his senior year Monteverde to develop his game even more for the collegiate level before heading to Austin for the 2022-2023 season.

Until then, Beard and the Longhorns will continue the recruiting process as the upcoming season gets underway. Texas officially begins its season at home on Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist.

