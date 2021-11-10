Elite Guard Arterio Morris Is Officially A Longhorn

After landing arguably the top college basketball transfer class in the country this offseason, Chris Beard wasted no time in securing young talent for the future as well, gaining commitments from a pair of elite high school talents.

On Wednesday, Elite guard Arterio Morris of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville, TX) signed his letter of intent with the Horns, making his commitment to the program official.

Morris is projected as one of the top point guards in the nation. He was considering offers from Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas, and Oregon before ultimately deciding to join Longhorn Nation.

He was originally committed to play for head coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis before de-committing in January.

At 6-foot-3 and 190, Morris offers impressive length and athleticism from his point-guard spot and should be ready to make an immediate impact upon his arrival in 2022.

This is the kind of jumping ability Longhorn fans could be accustomed to seeing on a daily basis.

Morris is the first of the two Longhorns' commits to officially sign with the program and arguably the top signing for the burnt orange since Andrew Jones in the class of 2016.

As a junior, Morris led Dallas Kimball High School to the 5A state championship game in dominating fashion. He posted games averages of 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks.

The performance earned him all-state honors as he was named the Dallas Morning News Player of the Year.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.