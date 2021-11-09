How to Watch and Listen to Texas Men's Basketball vs. Houston Baptist
The Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2021-22 basketball season on Tuesday night when they welcome the Houston Baptist Huskies to the Erwin Center in Austin.
It will be the first regular-season game of the season under new Texas head coach Chris Beard, who will be breaking in an almost entirely new roster of players after a massive offseason overhaul.
Despite that overhaul, Texas comes into the season ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Poll, thanks to what many have considered the best transfer portal haul in the history of the sport.
UT has won 19 straight home openers and is 39-5 in home openers since the Erwin Center opened prior to the 1977-78 season. The Longhorns are 100-15 all-time in home openers.
In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Houston Baptists Huskies on Tuesday night.
Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Houston Baptist Huskies
Current Records: Texas (0-0) vs. Houston Baptist (0-0)
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. CT
The Texas Longhorns will open their 2021-22 regular season against Houston Baptist. Here is how to watch and listen.
Where: Frank C Erwin Jr., Special Events Center - Austin, TX
TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83
Money Line: Houston Baptist +2000, Texas -10000
Spread: Texas -37.5, Houston Baptist +37.5
Over/Under: 152.5
