Live Updates: Texas vs Gonzaga

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns travel to Spokane, Wash. tonight to take on the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Longhorns cruised to a win in their first game of the season on Tuesday, as the team defeated Houston Baptist 92-48 in front of a burnt orange crowd at the Frank Erwin Center.

Now, after picking up his first win as Texas' head coach, Chris Beard will lead a revamped Longhorns team into what should be one of their toughest tests of the 2021-2022 season.

The Bulldogs nearly went undefeated last season, but fell in the national championship game against the Baylor Bears.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for tonight's game.

1st Half

Timmy Allen got the scoring started with an early three for the Horns. 3-2 Texas.

But the Longhorns had trouble stopping All-American forward Drew Timme early on. He scored 11 of the first 16 points for the Bulldogs.

21-13 Gonzaga after Jase Febres knocked down his first foul shots of the season.

An early 29-15 hole felt huge for the Longhorns, as the Gonzaga defense swarmed for the entirety of the first half.

A steal from Devin Askew led to Courtney Ramey drawing the foul in transition, which marked one of the first times the Horns were aggressive in the paint up to that point. But, Texas defense showed little to no resistance in the paint on defense, as the Bulldogs' lead continued to swell.

With under four minutes remaining in the first half, Gonzaga led 36-21. Tough defense from Mark Few's unit forced the second shot-clock violation of the half for the Longhorns.

Yet, Andrew Jones responded with a catch-and-shoot triple from the corner on the next possession down to cut the Gonzaga lead to 38-24.

With 1:20 left in the half, the Horns still couldn't find an answer for Timme. He scored 22 of the Zags 44 points up to that point.

Marcus Carr tried to stop the bleeding to end the half on a step-back three, but it came up short.

Few called a timeout for a last-second shot attempt. The play was broken up at half court, but somehow, Zags' guard Rasir Bolton caught the ricochet and banked-in the shot from half court to give the Bulldogs a 47-27 lead headed into the locker room.

Leading scorers for both teams at the half:

Gonzaga's Drew Timme: 22 points

Texas' Timmy Allen: seven points

End of the 1st half

Start of 2nd half

Allen gets a resilient and-one to get three quick point for the Horns. 47-30 Gonzaga.

