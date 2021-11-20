Live Updates: No. 8 Texas vs San Jose State

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (2-1) will look to defend their homeport on Saturday evening, as the San Jose State Spartans (1-2) arrive to the Frank Erwin Center with their sights set on securing a major upset over a top-10 team.

The game marks the second matchup for Texas in the Abe Lemons Classic, a three-game slate at the Erwin Center honoring the legendary Texas basketball coach.

Saturdays bout is also the second game of a five-game home-stand for Chris Beard and the Longhorns. The team picked up its second win of the season on Wednesday, taking down the Northern Colorado Bears 62-49.

Meanwhile, San Jose State is coming off of a heartbreaking loss at the hands of California Baptist on Thursday. The Spartans came up just short, falling 67-66 after two late free throws.

Through three games, Timmy Allen is Texas' leading scorer (12 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game).

For San Jose State, guard Omari Moore leads the way in scoring on the season with 14.5 points per game. Trey Smith will also look to be a major contributor out of the backcourt for the Spartans, as he's up to 12 points a game so far this season.

The starting five for Texas:

No. 0 Timmy Allen

No. 2 Marcus Carr

No. 3 Courtney Ramey

No. 13 Jase Febres

No. 33 Tre Mitchell

Beard deploying a different lineup then what he started the season with. Febres replaces Andrew Jones in the backcourt, while Mitchell takes the place of Christian Bishop in the paint.

San Jose State has won the opening tip.

Under-16

A low-scoring first four minutes saw each team taking its time on each possession, but it was Texas that secured the early advantage. Tre Mitchell got the scoring started with a soft hook-shot in the paint. Timmy Allen showed his quickness and versatility in transition, as he sped past the Spartans defense for an and-one. Overall, the Longhorn's suffocating defensive presence held San Jose State to only two points through four minutes of play. 9-2 Texas.

Under-12

Beard deployed a full-court two-man press out of the timeout, but San Jose State was able to respond quickly, as Tibet Gorener nailed a three from the corner. A travel from Carr and a missed layup underneath from Allen capped Texas' scoring window, but Mitchell made up for it by hitting a wide-open three from the right gap. He followed this up with another soft hook-shot for his seventh point. Gorener nailed another three to make it 23-8 with just under 12 minutes left in the half.

Under-8

Gorener stroked his third three of the first half on the very next possession, making him the game's leading scorer with nine points. His three three-pointers had accounted for almost all of San Jose State's offense at the 11-minute mark. The Texas offense found itself with a handful of missed opportunities though, as both Ramey and Febres missed wide open shots from behind the three-point arc. Still, it was the Longhorns' defense that had dictated the game leading up to a timeout at the 7:55 mark.

Under-4

Allen continued his scoring ways out of the timeout, waiting patiently at the top of the key before nailing the third three of the game for the Longhorns. The Spartans began to play their own brand of defense, forcing back-to-back turnovers off the hands of Ramey and Carr. As a whole, the Spartan offense was moving with more fluidity and space then it had for much of the first half, but the scoreboard still had barely anything to show for it. 35-14 Texas at the 4:32 mark.

Andrew Jones started to catch fire to end the half, hitting consecutive jumpers in the midst of three-straight turnovers for the Spartans. Out of the timeout, Jones continued to show his versatile ability on both ends. He assisted Mitchell on a layup inside, then followed that up with a steal on the other end. Another layup for Jones put his scoring total at 11, which led both teams with just over a minute left to play in the half. Ramey finished off a complete first half with an uncontested lay-up through the heart of the Spartan defense.

Texas 47, San Jose State 17 headed into the locker room.

HALFTIME

Halftime stats for Texas: 18 of 28 from the field, 3 of 9 from three

San Jose State: 6 of 21 from the field, 4 of 11 from deep

Leading scorers for Texas at the half:

Timmy Allen - 15 points

Andrew Jones - 11 points

Tre Mitchell - nine points

SECOND HALF

Under-16

Both teams got out to a slow start scoring-wise coming out of the locker room, but it was San Jose State who caught the first momentum swing to start the half. A made free throw by Ibrahima Diallo and a three from Caleb Simmons led Beard to calling his first timeout.

Under-12

A steady scoring pace from Texas helped keep the margin at above 25 points. A tough turnaround jumper by Mitchell on the baseline was followed up by a shifty move from Jones, who lulled his defender to sleep on the perimeter before hitting a midrange jumper at the free throw line. 55-28 Texas with 11:57 remaining in the half.

Under-8

