Former Longhorn G Andrew Jones Finds new home in Germany

Andrew Jones is set to join Rasta Vechta, a German-based club for the upcoming basketball season.
Former Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones has signed to play for the Sports Club Rasta Vechta, a German basketball club in the Pro-A league. Jones will join a team consisting of German and American players who make up the roster. Rasta Vechta most recently competed in the Basketball Championship League.

Jones was the catalyst for the Texas Longhorn basketball program for six seasons. He was known for his outside shooting ability and ball-handling skills.

January in 2018 Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia causing him to miss almost two seasons. Through incredible support, and hard work Jones was able to make his return in the 2020-2021 season.

Jones was the key piece in guiding the Longhorns to an NCAA Tournament win over Virginia Tech last March. In the game, he scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds helping the Longhorns win 81-73. That was the first Longhorn NCAA Tournament win since the 2014 season.

Jones also goes down as one of the best players to play basketball at Texas. In the program record books, he’s ninth in total points (1620), fourth in made 3-pointers (234), seventh in games played (135), ninth in total minutes (3664) and 10th in defensive rebounds (390).

This past January Jones offered to donate part of his NIL earnings to cancer research.

Jones leaves Austin averaging 12 points, 2.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, and was a career 34.8-percent shooter from 3. He hit 41.9 percent of his shots for his career and was a 78.4 percent free-throw shooter.

