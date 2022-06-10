Former Longhorns G Courtney Ramey Commits To Arizona
Earlier this spring, The Texas Longhorns lost one of the leaders of their basketball program, Courtney Ramey, after he announced his entrance into both the NBA Draft and the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, Ramey has decided on where he will begin the next part of his journey, committing to the Arizona Wildcats.
"I chose Arizona because of the opportunity to play in a different league, the history of the program, and the relationship I have built with Coach Lloyd," Ramey told 247Sports.
Ramey was once one of the few holdovers from Shaka Smart's 2020-21 roster that elected to stay with Chris Beard and was a critical part of the Longhorns' success last season.
Ramey finished fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Ramey also hit 39.7 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three in his final season in Austin.
More than that, however, Ramey was arguably the best on-ball defender in the Big 12 conference and was one of the key cogs in the Longhorns' elite defense all season long.
Ramey was also extremely durable for the Horns, playing in all 34 games, and starting 32 of those games alongside Andrew Jones, Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop.
