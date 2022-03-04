Skip to main content

How To Watch: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns aim for back-to-back sweeps over Bill Self and the Jayhawks

AUSTIN -- The Frank Erwin Center era ended in disappointment for Texas men's basketball on Monday night, as the defending champs and third-ranked Baylor Bears came into Austin and pulled out a 68-61 win over No. 21 Texas.

Things don't get any easier for the Longhorns heading into the regular season finale, as Texas (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) will travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 6 Kansas (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) Saturday afternoon.

“You couldn’t ask for a better last game," Texas coach Chris Beard said Thursday. "A tough environment. They’ll be playing for the Big 12 regular-season title. We’ll have to play our best game of the season."

The Longhorns won the first meeting 79-76 on Feb. 7 in Austin. Timmy Allen had a game-high 24 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 20.9 seconds left that gave Texas what is still its best win so far this season.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. Kansas on Saturday afternoon. 

USATSI_17794238

Jeremy Sochan (left) Timmy Allen (middle) and James Akinjo (right)

USATSI_17794154

Adam Flagler (left) and Courtney Ramey

allen newcomer

Timmy Allen

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: No. 21 Texas (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) vs. No. 6 Kansas (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Kansas 74.7 percent chance to win

Spread: Available 3/5

Over/Under: Available 3/5

Date/Time: Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m. C.T

Where: Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, KS

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

USATSI_17795212

Christian Bishop

USATSI_17637101

Dylan Disu (left) and Mitch Lightfoot

USATSI_17721866

Timmy Allen

