Skip to main content

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs Oklahoma

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as the No. 20 Texas Longhorns clash against the Oklahoma Sooners

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 6:00 PM CST in Norman.

Following a disappointing loss to the No. 7 Baylor Bears, the Longhorns will look to bounce back against another rival on Tuesday night.

The Sooners are coming off a tough two-point loss to No. 8 Kansas and a big win over No. 9 Texas Tech.

The Longhorns will be without big-man Tre Mitchell who is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for the matchup.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Andrew Jones

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Oklahoma:

- Jalen Hill

Recommended Articles

beard
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Halftime: Texas 31, Oklahoma 29

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as the No. 20 Texas Longhorns clash against the Oklahoma Sooners

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
Tre Mitchell
Play
News

Longhorns Big Man Tre Mitchell Takes Indefinite Leave Of Absence

The Longhorns have lost one of their top players for an unspecified amount of time

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17059042
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Will Longhorns Qualify This Season?

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

- Tanner Groves

- Elijah Harkless

- Umoja Gibson

- Jordan Goldwire

Under-16: Texas 6, Oklahoma 7

Christian Bishop quickly gets the Horns on the board for the first bucket of the day. Both teams having slow starts on the offensive end. Andrew Jones, who had 22 points in the last meeting between the teams, gets back-to-back baskets early in the half.

Under-12: Texas 17, Oklahoma 13

Marcus Carr shows up in a much more aggressive style, getting to the paint and dishing assists creating a 7-0 Texas run. 

Under-8: Texas 19, Oklahoma 16

Courtney Ramey suffers leg injury but quickly checks back into game. A lot of close range misses from both teams.

Under-4: Texas 26, Oklahoma 23

Chris Beard gets Dylan Disu some action and it immediately pays off after a four minute scoreless period. Oklahoma slowly creeping back in and keeping within striking distance. 

Halftime: Texas 31, Oklahoma 29

The Longhorns shoot 47.8% from the field in the first half, taking a 31-29 lead into the break. Both teams playing well on the defensive end, keeping it a low scoring, high contested game.

beard
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Halftime: Texas 31, Oklahoma 29

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as the No. 20 Texas Longhorns clash against the Oklahoma Sooners

55 minutes ago
Tre Mitchell
News

Longhorns Big Man Tre Mitchell Takes Indefinite Leave Of Absence

The Longhorns have lost one of their top players for an unspecified amount of time

1 hour ago
USATSI_17059042
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Will Longhorns Qualify This Season?

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

6 hours ago
USATSI_17441011
News

Texas Rival Baylor Extends Coach Dave Aranda Through 2029 Season

Dave Aranda could be in place to run the Big 12 for years to come

6 hours ago
jarret allemn
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen Has Been Named An NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavalier's big-man will be an injury replacement for James Harden

Feb 14, 2022
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Down To Two Schools?

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

Feb 14, 2022
sam ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Carson Wentz to Leave Colts; Ehlinger Next to Start?

Carson Wentz to leave Indianapolis Colts; Is former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger up next to start?

Feb 14, 2022
Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Longhorns A Top Choice For Nation’s Top LB Prospect?

The nation's top 2023 LB has his eyes on the Texas Longhorns

Feb 14, 2022