Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Halftime: Texas 31, Oklahoma 29

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 6:00 PM CST in Norman.

Following a disappointing loss to the No. 7 Baylor Bears, the Longhorns will look to bounce back against another rival on Tuesday night.

The Sooners are coming off a tough two-point loss to No. 8 Kansas and a big win over No. 9 Texas Tech.

The Longhorns will be without big-man Tre Mitchell who is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Andrew Jones

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Oklahoma:

- Jalen Hill

- Tanner Groves

- Elijah Harkless

- Umoja Gibson

- Jordan Goldwire

Under-16: Texas 6, Oklahoma 7

Christian Bishop quickly gets the Horns on the board for the first bucket of the day. Both teams having slow starts on the offensive end. Andrew Jones, who had 22 points in the last meeting between the teams, gets back-to-back baskets early in the half.

Under-12: Texas 17, Oklahoma 13

Marcus Carr shows up in a much more aggressive style, getting to the paint and dishing assists creating a 7-0 Texas run.

Under-8: Texas 19, Oklahoma 16

Courtney Ramey suffers leg injury but quickly checks back into game. A lot of close range misses from both teams.

Under-4: Texas 26, Oklahoma 23

Chris Beard gets Dylan Disu some action and it immediately pays off after a four minute scoreless period. Oklahoma slowly creeping back in and keeping within striking distance.

Halftime: Texas 31, Oklahoma 29

The Longhorns shoot 47.8% from the field in the first half, taking a 31-29 lead into the break. Both teams playing well on the defensive end, keeping it a low scoring, high contested game.