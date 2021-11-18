Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: No. 8 Texas 31 vs. Northern Colorado 13 U-4

The Texas Longhorns return home following their disappointing road trip to Spokane, looking to get back in the win column against the Northern Colorado Bears at Frank Erwin Center.

The Bears come into the game sitting at 3-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans.

Northern Colorado holds their wins over Pacific, Hawaii, and Colorado College, the latter of which they took down on Monday night.

The Bears are led by senior guard Daylen Kountz, who averages 17.3 points per game through the first four games of the season, and has scored 20, 21, and 22 points respectively in each of his last three outings.

The Bears also have four other guards averaging double figures for the season, including Matt Johnson II, and Dru Kuxhausen, each of whom scores 12.3 points per game.

For the Longhorns, Timmy Allen leads the way through the first two games, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds per contest.

Marcus Carr is also averaging 10.5 points and five assists per game while returning wing Courtney Ramey also scores 10.3 points per game through the first two.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for tonight's game.

Texas has won the tip

UNDER-16

Texas got off of a fast start on Wednesday night, jumping out to a 12-3 lead behind a balanced attack on the offensive end. Four of the five starters got involved in the scoring early for Texas, including a pair of buckets from the team's leading scorer on the year, Timmy Allen.

UNDER-12

The Longhorns continued to bring the offense against Northern Colorado, as Texas had a 17-9 lead. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with five points, while Timmy Allen remained right behind him with four points. Texas was shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line.

UNDER-8

The Longhorns grew their lead with 7:34 left in the first half, as Texas was up 25-11 over Northern Colorado. Timmy Allen picked up his scoring with eight points at the time out, with 50 percent shooting from the floor. Allen also had a team-leading five assists.

UNDER-4

Texas rode a 6-0 run into the under-4 timeout to build a 31-13 lead on Northern Colorado. Timmy Allen was on the bench, but he was getting some rest after scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds. Christian Bishop had seven points on 3-of-4 shooting and Courtney Ramey also had four points and five rebounds.

