Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs. Houston Baptist

The Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball Team tips off the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night, when they host the Houston Baptist Huskies at the Frank Erwin Center.

It will be the first regular-season game of the season under new Texas head coach Chris Beard, who will be breaking in an almost entirely new roster of players after a massive offseason overhaul.

Despite that overhaul, Texas comes into the season ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Poll, thanks to what many have considered the best transfer portal haul in the history of the sport.

UT has won 19 straight home openers and is 39-5 in home openers since the Erwin Center opened prior to the 1977-78 season. The Longhorns are 100-15 all-time in home openers.

Pregame

The Longhorns have entered the building. The crowd is filling out and the hype in the Frank Erwin Center is palpable. People are excited to see what is in store from Chris Beard's team in their first outing.

Texas Wins The Tip

UNDER-16: Texas 11, Houston Baptist 7

Texas point guard Marcus Carr got the first bucket of the season for the Longhorns on Tuesday night, getting the Longhorns on top early. Creighton transfer Christian Bishop provided an early spark for the Horns, getting a block in transition, as well as cleaning on the glass. After a couple of empty possessions, Longhorn senior Jase Febres hit a three to cut the Huskies lead down to 7-6.

The Longhorns' defense then rode the momentum of the three to force a shot clock violation on the other end, followed by a Courtney Ramey layup to take the lead. Febres then hit another three on an assist from Askew, putting the Horns up. 11-7.

