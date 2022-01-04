Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Kansas State 35, Texas 29 Halftime

The No. 14 Texas Longhorns travel to Manhattan, Kansas tonight to take on the Kansas State Wildcats

The Longhorns cruised to a win in their first Big 12game of the season on Saturday, defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers 74-59 in front of a burnt orange crowd at the Frank Erwin Center.

Kansas State will enter the game at a serious disadvantage, with only six scholarship players and one walk-on available due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Among the casualties for the Wildcats will be their head coach, Bruce Weber, due to COVID protocols.

The Longhorns will also be shorthanded, however, with starting guard Andrew Jones being forced to miss the game due to COVID concerns.

Texas will get three-point sharpshooter Jase Febres back in the lineup after he missed the West Virginia win with a knee issue.

The Wildcats enter the game sitting at 8-4 on the season and are coming off of a narrow 81-79 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in their Big 12 opener.

The Longhorns are currently favored by eight points over Kansas State and are looking for their sixth-straight win.

Make sure to stay locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for Tuesday night's game against the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

Under-16

The Longhorns got off to a slow start on Tuesday night, with the Kansas State jumping out to a quick 10-4 lead in the opening minutes. Texas shot just 25-percent during that stretch, with Dylan Disu hitting both buckets for the Horns.

Under-12

Thanks to a pair of threes from Marcus Carr, the Longhorns were able to cut into Kansas State's lead and trailed by four at 14-10 heading into the next media timeout. Carr continued his hot shooting from the Big 12 opening win, where he scored a season-high 20 points.

Meanwhile, Nijel Pack continued his hot shooting for the Wildcats, leading all scorers with nine points.

Under-8

The Longhorns continued to struggle on the offensive end of the flooring, sitting just 2 of 10 from three and 7 of 17 from the floor overall. As a result, the Wildcats jumped out to a 23-16 lead with 7:09 to go in the half.

Under-4

Before the next media timeout, the Longhorns were about to cut into the Wildcat lead, thanks to a quick 5-0 run off of a bucket from Courtney Ramey and a three from Jase Febres. The Wildcats quickly responded, however, extending their lead back out to six at 27-21.

Halftime

The Longhorns were finally able to take their first lead of the game with just over one minute remaining in the half off of a Ramey three-pointer. The Wildcats quickly regained that lead with a run of their own, however, taking a 35-29 lead into the locker room.

