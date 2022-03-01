Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Under-12: Texas 12, Baylor 9

Skip to main content

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs Baylor

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Monday night as the No. 21 Texas Longhorns clash against the No. 3 Baylor Bears

In the last game ever in the Frank Erwin Center, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Monday night.

The Longhorns are fresh off of two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia. Now, they will have the opportunity to carry the momentum against one of the best teams in the country.

The defending champion Baylor Bears are coming off of a 80-70 win over No. 5 ranked Kansas.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for the matchup.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Andrew Jones

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Baylor:

- Flo Thamba

- Kendall Brown

- Matthew Mayer

- Adam Flagler

- James Akinjo

Under-16: Texas 8, Baylor 5

Marcus Carr quickly got the Horns on the board on a smooth jumper in front of a packed Frank Erwin Center. Baylor quickly gets back on top with back-to-back buckets.

Under-12: Texas 12, Baylor 9

Texas starting to find a rhythm offensively, especially Marcus Carr who has seven points early. Both teams are playing pretty sloppy, turning the ball over four times each in the early minutes. Texas maintains a small lead.

