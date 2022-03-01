Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Under-4: Texas 54, Baylor 61

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Monday night as the No. 21 Texas Longhorns clash against the No. 3 Baylor Bears

In the last game ever in the Frank Erwin Center, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Monday night.

The Longhorns are fresh off of two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia. Now, they will have the opportunity to carry the momentum against one of the best teams in the country.

The defending champion Baylor Bears are coming off of a 80-70 win over No. 5 ranked Kansas.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for the matchup.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Andrew Jones

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Baylor:

- Flo Thamba

- Kendall Brown

- Matthew Mayer

- Adam Flagler

- James Akinjo

Under-16: Texas 8, Baylor 5

Marcus Carr quickly got the Horns on the board on a smooth jumper in front of a packed Frank Erwin Center. Baylor quickly gets back on top with back-to-back buckets.

Under-12: Texas 12, Baylor 9

Texas starting to find a rhythm offensively, especially Marcus Carr who has seven points early. Both teams are playing pretty sloppy, turning the ball over four times each in the early minutes. Texas maintains a small lead.

Under-8: Texas 16, Baylor 9

A slow couple minutes follow before Texas starts a 8-0 run. Baylor Bears offense has gone ice-cold and the Longhorns defense is doing its job.

Under-4: Texas 22, Baylor 20

Flo Thamba for Baylor gets them right back in it. The Longhorns strike back with a thunderous dunk from Christian Bishop. Both teams starting to get into rhythm on the offensive ends.

Halftime: Texas 30, Baylor 27

The Longhorns are playing well on the defensive side, forcing eight turnovers but not quite being able to take advantage of it. Longhorns are shooting 44.4% from the field and an embarrassing 2/11 from three-point-range. Longhorns take three point lead into the half.

Under-16: Texas 36, Baylor 32

More of the same high intensity to start the second half from both teams. Andrew Jones manages to get up a late shot-clock layup to keep the Longhorns on top. Baylor changes to a zone defense and it pays immediately with a couple of spots.

Under-8: Texas 52, Baylor 51

Baylor starts heating up from outside the arc. Christian Bishop answers once again with a layup to keep the Longhorns in it. Both teams continuously turn it over on the offensive end in a sloppy, yet competitive game.

Under-4: Texas 54, Baylor 61

Baylor pulls away once again, hitting multiple threes and forcing more turnovers (nine on the day). The Longhorns are getting stops but can't convert on the other end.