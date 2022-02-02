Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: UNDER-4: Texas 54, Texas Tech 66

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Tuesday night as the No. 23 Texas Longhorns clash against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 PM CST in Lubbock, TX

Following a close win over No. 18 Tennessee, the Longhorns will now travel to Lubbock in a highly anticipated matchup looking to make it four straight wins.

Former Texas Tech and current Longhorns head coach Chris Beard will make his first return to Lubbock since leading the Red Raiders to a 112-55 record overall record in five years.

Ahead of the game, the Longhorns bus needed a police escort upon its arrival at United Super Markets Arena.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for the matchup.

Texas Wins The Tip

UNDER-16: Texas 5 , Texas Tech 8

Courtney Ramey opened the scoring for the Longhorns, hitting a three-pointer right after a quick turnover. The Red Raiders answered immediately with a couple buckets of their own. A lot of missed shots from both team in the early going.

UNDER-12: Texas 7, Texas Tech 19

A couple of quick turnovers allow Tech to develop a quite substantial lead of 12-5. Guard Andrew Jones stops the bleeding temporarily with a smooth lay-in. The Longhorns continue with numerous careless turnovers. Tech punishes the Longhorns converting the turnovers into points.

UNDER-8: Texas 21, Texas Tech 28

Courtney Ramey continues to come through for the Longhorns with yet another three-pointer. The Texas offense starts to establish some rhythm with back-to-back buckets from Christian Bishop. Along with a couple of stops on the defensive end, the Longhorns get right back in it.

UNDER-4: Texas 24, Texas Tech 33

Another Texas transfer Marcus Carr hits a late clock three-pointer keeping the Longhorns within striking distance. The Longhorns continue turning the ball over and Tech converts

HALFTIME: Texas 29, Texas Tech 43

A lot of missed shots from both teams down the stretch of the first half. After a couple of buckets, Tech opens up the biggest lead of the game 41-26. Texas calls timeout. Ramey continues to make tough shots to keep the Longhorns afloat with yet another three-pointer.

UNDER-16: Texas 38, Texas Tech 49

A back and forth start to the second half from both teams. Christian Bishop continues to come up big for the Longhorns on the offensive end, cutting the Tech lead to 11 points.

UNDER-12: Texas 42, Texas Tech 49

Texas continues to claw back into it, with Marcus Carr getting yet another bucket to cut the lead to single digits. Longhorns defense stepping up to the challenge in the second half.

UNDER-8: Texas 65, Texas Tech

Brock Cunningham answers a Tech three-pointer with a deep ball of his own. The Longhorns and Red Raiders trade buckets with Marcus Carr continuing his aggression for the Horns.

UNDER-4: Texas 54, Texas Tech 66

Starting to become a free-throw game for Texas Tech with four straight foul shots going down. The Longhorns continue to creep back in but can't quite make it a serious game.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.