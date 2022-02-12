Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Under-4: Texas 56, Baylor 77

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as the No. 20 Texas Longhorns clash against the No. 10 Baylor Bears in Waco

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 10 Baylor Bears at 11:00 AM CST in Waco.

Following a huge win over No. 8 Kansas, the Longhorns will now travel to Waco in a highly anticipated matchup looking to make it three straight wins.

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (18-6, 7-4) have the toughest remaining schedule in the country according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Things won't get easier against the defending champion Baylor Bears who are coming off of a 75-60 over Kansas State.

Make sure to stick around with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for the matchup.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Brock Cunningham

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Baylor:

- Flo Thamba

- Kendall Brown

- Matthew Mayer

- Adam Flagler

- James Akinjo

Under-16: Texas 6, Baylor 2

Christian Bishop quickly got the Horns on the board off of a missed shot to take the lead. Longhorns start off strong on the defensive end, jumping to a 6-2 lead.

Under-12: Texas 12, Baylor 16

Baylor quickly gets back into it, forcing multiple turnovers and converting on the offensive end on a 8-0 run. Longhorns continue to struggle on both ends, forcing coach Chris Beard to take a timeout. Offense starts to get into rhythm with Dylan Disu getting to the line multiple times.

Under-8: Texas 15, Baylor 27

The Bears defense starts to close down on the Longhorns, getting multiple blocks and forcing a late shot-clock shot from the Horns. Texas showing absolutely no resistance on the defensive end, allowing Baylor to start running away with it.

Under-4: Texas 20, Baylor 35

Jase Febres breaks a huge Baylor run with a three-pointer to put the Horns within reach. Marcus Carr remains quiet on the day with only one field goal attempt. Baylor continues to get to the line and converting free-throws.

Halftime: Texas 31, Baylor 44

Really a weak showing for the Longhorns in the first half. The defense will need to step up if Texas wants any chance going forward in the game. Guard Courtney Ramey leads the Horns with eight first half points.

Under-16: Texas 31, Baylor 50

More of the same from the Longhorns to start the second half. A lot of careless fouls and not once again a slow start offensively. Baylor scores six unanswered forcing Beard to call yet another timeout.

Under-12: Texas 46, Baylor 62

Texas can't quite string together buckets to seriously threaten the Bears. Both teams going back and forth with Baylor holding a very comfortable lead of 16 points.

Under-8: Texas 51, Baylor 66

Andrew Jones has 11 points in the second half, allowing the Longhorns to make a mini run. Baylor once again answers by getting in the bonus early and converting from the free-throw line.

Under-4: Texas 56, Baylor 77

Baylor pulls away once again, hitting multiple threes and forcing more turnovers (nine on the day). Overall a very sloppy and inconsistent game from the Longhorns.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.