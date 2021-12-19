Skip to main content
    No. 17 Texas Handles Stanford in Las Vegas, 60-53

    The Longhorns were led by Timmy Allen, Andrew Jones and Dylan Disu, who combined for 33 points in the victory
    Author:

    The No. 17 Texas Longhorns built a 34-27 lead at halftime and made it stick, as they defeated Stanford, 60-53, at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

    The game represented Texas’ last chance to play a team from a Power 5 conference before Big 12 action starts in January.

    The victory should keep Texas in the AP Top 25 when it’s released on Monday.

    Stanford is the only Power 5 team the Longhorns have beaten this season. When you throw in ranked teams, the Longhorns are 0-2, with losses to Seton Hall from the tradition-rich Big East and Gonzaga, which plays in the West Coast Conference.

    For the second straight game, the Longhorns started Devin Askew into the lineup ahead of Marcus Carr. Askew didn’t score a single point and attempted one shot, while dishing out one assist. Carr, meanwhile, had six points with four assists and one steal.

    Texas (8-2) got most of its production from forward Timmy Allen, guard Andrew Jones and forward Dylan Disu. Allen had 11 points, with five rebounds and three steals. Jones also had 11 points, with four rebounds and two steals.

    Disu, who just returned to the lineup this month, had 11 points off the bench, while grabbing four rebounds and creating a steal.

    Harrison Ingram led Stanford with 15 points.

    The Longhorns have two more home games in December. On Wednesday, the Longhorns will take on Rice at 1 p.m. Then, on Dec. 28, the Longhorns host Incarnate Word at 7:30 p.m.

    After that, the Longhorns will host West Virginia on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. to open Big 12 play.

