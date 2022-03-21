Brock Cunningham Hinting at Departure from Texas Longhorns?

The Austin native posted a heartfelt message to social media after the Horns second round loss to Purdue on Sunday

AUSTIN -- Texas forward Brock Cunningham always seemed destined to wear the burnt orange and white.

An Austin native who played high school hoops at Austin Westlake, Cunningham wasn't a popular name when he was recruited in 2018 by former Texas coach Shaka Smart.

That quickly changed, as Cunningham's all-or-nothing aggressive play style made him a Texas fan-favorite during his first few seasons as a Longhorn.

But after Sunday's 81-71 loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Men's Tournament, Cunningham seemed to hint at the possibility of his Texas career coming to an end.

Cunningham took to Twitter after the loss with a heartfelt message to Longhorn nation:

"I grew up wanting to represent those 5 letters. That burnt orange and white was a dream. Thank you to the team, the fans, and everyone in between. I loved it all."

Instead of bidding farewell to his junior year, Cunningham is speaking in past tense when referring to his Texas career. Unlike most of the team, he still has a year of eligibility left and could come back for his senior season if he wants.

Cunningham had three points, five rebounds, and two assists vs the Boilermakers. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season to go along with 48 percent shooting.

If this is indeed it for Cunningham, he finishes his Longhorns career averaging 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 75 career games.

