Longhorns Chris Beard: “I Believe We’re a Final Four Contender”

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard has high expectations for his team going forward: “I believe we’re a final four contender”

On Monday night, the Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (ranked No. 8 overall) in a signature 79-76 game at a packed Frank Erwin Center.

After the game, Chris Beard emphasized that he came to Texas to “compete and play with teams like Kansas.”

He continued, "[We] protected our home court against a team that's a Final Four contender - but you guys understand - I believe we're a Final Four contender."

The Longhorns were locked in on the defensive end, forcing 17 turnovers and cashing in 24 points off of them.

Senior forward Timmy Allen led the way, putting up 24 points including a clutch bucket down the stretch to give Texas the lead.

After the win, Allen expressed confidence in his team.

“If we play with a chip [on the shoulder] and we take care of the ball, we can play with anybody in the country," Allen said.

The Longhorns also received major contributions from Tre Mitchell, who had 17 points off the bench, and Courtney Ramey who played great defense, holding the Big 12’s leading scorer Ochai Agbaji to 11 points.

Next up, on Saturday afternoon the Longhorns will travel to Waco to face yet another test against the No.10 ranked Baylor Bears. The game will be live on ESPN at 11:00 AM CST.

