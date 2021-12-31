Texas Lands Commitment From Talented East Coast PG

The Texas Longhorns basketball program has been in good shape over the last couple of weeks, ending their non-conference slate with an easy win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday, and taking a No. 17 overall ranking into conference play.

Now, the Longhorns have gained momentum on the recruiting trail as well, securing a commitment from talented 2022 point guard Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard, Rowan Brumbaugh.

“I picked Texas because I’m a winner and want to be a part of a winning basketball culture," Brumbaugh told ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "They’re losing three guards so there’s a clear opportunity. I’m ready to earn it.”

Brumbaugh was originally committed to Northwestern, before de-committing on Monday.

Outside of the winning tradition with Texas basketball, Brumbaugh also told ESPN that he picked the Longhorns due to his relationship and shared values with first-year head coach, Chris Beard.

“We’re both basketball junkies so we have a lot of the same values.”

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard also held a very impressive offer list, picking the Horns over the likes of Georgetown, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Butler, Creighton, Depaul, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Seton Hall, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and Xavier, among many others.

Brumbaugh is the third member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining elite guard Areterio Morris and elite Wing Dillon Mitchell.

