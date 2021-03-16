Longhorns Guard Andrew Jones Receives Multiple Post-Season Honors

AUSTIN - On Tuesday, guard Andrew Jones received recognition for his great play throughout the season. Jones was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) District VII Team and to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 8 Second Team.

The redshirt junior has had an impressive season with the Longhorns, averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Most recently, Jones put up 13 points to help Texas win its first Big 12 Conference Championship title.

For the first award (USBWA), Jones was recognized alongside a 10-person team from all Division I schools in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

The other nine candidates include Jared Butler (Baylor), Kendric Davis (SMU), Quentin Grimes (Houston), Jhivann Jackson (UTSA), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Moses Moody (Arkansas), MaCio Teague (Baylor), and Cameron Thomas (LSU).

The second District 8 NABC second team includes all 10 institutions of the Big 12 Conference. Jones is listed alongside a five-person second team:

Miles McBride (West Virginia), Derek Culver (West Virginia), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), and R.J. Nembhard (TCU).

Head coach Shaka Smart and Texas (19-7) are set to open the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Abilene Christian on Saturday, March 20. Tip-off is set for 8:50 p.m. CST at Lucas Oil Stadium.

