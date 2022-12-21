How to Watch, Preview: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Rajin Cajuns

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns welcome the Lousiana Rajin Cajuns to Austin Wednesday evening. Texas enters the contest at 9-1 having won three in a row.

New Interim head coach Rodney Terry is 2-0 since taking over the Longhorns with wins over Rice and Stanford. On Sunday Texas survived against Stanford thanks to an offensive explosion in the second half led by guard Marcus Carr.

Tonight’s game is more tricky than it seems on the surface. Louisiana comes into this matchup with an impressive record of 10-1. The Cajuns have already beaten quality opponents in Harvard, East Tennessee State, and SMU. The game is played a few days before Christmas is another challenge. Yesterday in college basketball seven programs lost “buy games”.

Against Louisiana, Texas will need its guards to lead. Guards Carr, Tyrese Hunter, and Sir’ Jabari Rice all lead the Longhorns averaging over double-digit points a game. In the 72-62 victory over Stanford Sunday Marcus Carr shined with 17 points. Forward Timmy Allen also had another solid performance scoring 15 points and grabbing four rebounds.

Leading the way for the Rajin Cajuns is forward Jordan Brown. He leads the team in scoring averaging 19.6 points per game. Louisiana also has two other scorers averaging over double figures in Forward Terrence Lewis II and guard Greg Williams Jr. The Longhorns will have their hands full tonight going up against one of the highest-scoring offenses in all of college basketball. Louisiana ranks tied for 12th in the country averaging 84.5 points per game.

As most non-conference plays are beginning to wrap up, the Longhorns have their sights set on Big 12 play. The conference is extremely strong this season with all ten teams being projected in the field by bracketologist Joe Lunardi yesterday. Joining Texas in the rankings are No. 4 Kansas, No. 12 Baylor, and No. 20 TCU. Texas will open up Big 12 play on New Year's Eve against Oklahoma in Norman.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Rajin Cajuns

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 21st, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -18

Moneyline: Texas -2400, Louisiana +1100

Over/Under: 142.5

TV/Streaming: LHN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)