Skip to main content

'I Need to See More': Texas Still in Mix for Talented In-State SG Ja'Kobe Walter?

Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is still looking to add its first commitment from the class of 2023 as the program has been in offseason mode for three weeks now as of Sunday. 

Texas earned signed letters of intent in the class of 2022 from Kimball (Dallas, TX) guard Arterio Morris and Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) forward Dillon Mitchell, who are both fixing to be exciting additions this season. 

But on the pursuit toward adding additional talent in the backcourt, the Longhorns continue to have shared interest with 2023 McKinney, TX shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter, though there's work to be done. 

ja'kobe walter

Ja'Kobe Walter

USATSI_17940291

Chris Beard

ja'kobe walter 2

Ja'Kobe Walter

Walter spoke with On3 last month about his recruitment process with teams like Auburn, Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Alabama, and Texas. He said he's planning an official visit to Austin, but the Horns will need to impress if they're to beat out a few Big 12 foes in the race for Walter. 

“I think I would fit in pretty well (at Texas)," Walter said. "I can see it, but I still think I need to see more. I like Texas a lot, and I think highly of them. I have been on campus three times before, but I need to go back to see more. Texas just came to my school the other day. I talk to the entire staff, and they just let me know that they are still heavily interested. They said that I’m their top guy that they are looking at (at shooting guard). They want to set up an official visit this spring.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

worthy aa
Play
Football

WATCH: Texas WR Xavier Worthy Blazes Past Defense in First Spring Scrimmage

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt11 hours ago
11 hours ago
USATSI_18052444
Play
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Masters Lead

Scheffler's lead fell from five strokes to three after he had four bogeys on the back nine on Saturday at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago
USATSI_18052347
Play
News

Scheffler Heads to Masters Sunday With 3-Shot Lead

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Longhorns Country Staff14 hours ago
14 hours ago

The Longhorns lost a major chess piece in the pursuit of Walter on March 24, as Texas assistant coach Ulric Maligi departed to become a part of first-year head coach Jerome Tang's staff at Kansas State. Walter admitted he's developed a solid foundation with both coaches, along with receiving an official offer from the Wildcats. 

jakobe wallter 4

Ja'Kobe Walter

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

Chris Beard

Chris Beard

“I already have a good relationship with both of them from Baylor and Texas. He (Tang) just called me and asked if he would be wasting his time, and I said no because I already have a great relationship with him and Coach Ulric (Maligi). I talked to him the most from Texas. So we have great relationships.”

Walter is a member of Team Trae Young in Oklahoma. He was named to The Circuit League I First Team after averaging 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals in the AAU event. He said he won't be making his college decision until the AAU season ends this July. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

worthy aa
Football

WATCH: Texas WR Xavier Worthy Blazes Past Defense in First Spring Scrimmage

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt11 hours ago
USATSI_18052444
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Masters Lead

Scheffler's lead fell from five strokes to three after he had four bogeys on the back nine on Saturday at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
USATSI_18052347
News

Scheffler Heads to Masters Sunday With 3-Shot Lead

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Longhorns Country Staff14 hours ago
Stevens 5
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Unable to Overcome Early 6-1 Deficit, Drop Game Two 7-5

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs in game two on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
GettyImages-1390355302
News

Scottie Scheffler’s ‘Langer Approach’ to Taming The Masters

As the former Texas golfer took control of the Masters, he drew inspiration from a two-time champion known for precision

By Matthew PostinsApr 8, 2022
GettyImages-1390357349
News

Scottie Scheffler Takes Control Of Masters After Round 2

With 5-under 67, the former Longhorn holds a five-shot lead on the field with 36 holes remaining at Augusta National

By Matthew PostinsApr 8, 2022
Pete Hansen 4
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pete Hansen Throws Complete Game Shutout, Longhorns Win 2-0

The Longhorns welcome the Horned Frogs at the Disch on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 8, 2022
USATSI_18039858
News

Rough Second Round at Masters Likely Dooms Jordan Spieth

Spieth is likely to miss the cut at The Masters following a rough second round

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 8, 2022