Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is still looking to add its first commitment from the class of 2023 as the program has been in offseason mode for three weeks now as of Sunday.

Texas earned signed letters of intent in the class of 2022 from Kimball (Dallas, TX) guard Arterio Morris and Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) forward Dillon Mitchell, who are both fixing to be exciting additions this season.

But on the pursuit toward adding additional talent in the backcourt, the Longhorns continue to have shared interest with 2023 McKinney, TX shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter, though there's work to be done.

Walter spoke with On3 last month about his recruitment process with teams like Auburn, Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Alabama, and Texas. He said he's planning an official visit to Austin, but the Horns will need to impress if they're to beat out a few Big 12 foes in the race for Walter.

“I think I would fit in pretty well (at Texas)," Walter said. "I can see it, but I still think I need to see more. I like Texas a lot, and I think highly of them. I have been on campus three times before, but I need to go back to see more. Texas just came to my school the other day. I talk to the entire staff, and they just let me know that they are still heavily interested. They said that I’m their top guy that they are looking at (at shooting guard). They want to set up an official visit this spring.”

The Longhorns lost a major chess piece in the pursuit of Walter on March 24, as Texas assistant coach Ulric Maligi departed to become a part of first-year head coach Jerome Tang's staff at Kansas State. Walter admitted he's developed a solid foundation with both coaches, along with receiving an official offer from the Wildcats.

“I already have a good relationship with both of them from Baylor and Texas. He (Tang) just called me and asked if he would be wasting his time, and I said no because I already have a great relationship with him and Coach Ulric (Maligi). I talked to him the most from Texas. So we have great relationships.”

Walter is a member of Team Trae Young in Oklahoma. He was named to The Circuit League I First Team after averaging 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals in the AAU event. He said he won't be making his college decision until the AAU season ends this July.

