Texas To Play in 2022 Jimmy V Classic: Report

The Longhorns and the Duke Blue Devils are reportedly playing in the Classic at Madison Square Garden

The Texas Longhorns will reportedly be one of the four teams that will play in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in December.

Fanduel.com reported the invitation, citing multiple sources.

The other team attached to the tournament is Duke. There are two more spots in the four-team classic that is played as part of ‘V Week’ each December, as part of ESPN’s fundraising efforts for the V Foundation.

Texas is in its first season under head coach Chris Beard, and the Longhorns appear to be pointed toward the NCAA Tournament. Texas hosted its own Classic, the Abe Lemons Classic, this past November, and also competed in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Next season, Duke will have a new head coach in Jon Scheyer, who is taking over the program for the retiring Mike Krzyzewski.

The date and pairings for December’s Classic are not set. This season’s Jimmy V Classic was played on Dec. 7 and featured Tennessee, Texas Tech, Syracuse, and Villanova.

USA Today Sports USA Today Sports

The ‘Jimmy V’ is for Jim Valvano, who led the NC State Wolfpack to the 1983 National Championship and later became a broadcaster with ESPN. He died of cancer in 1993, and he started the V Foundation shortly before his death. Since then, ESPN has hosted a week of games and events to help raise money for the V Foundation. One of Valvano’s closest friends, Dick Vitale, is not announcing games this season due to complications related to his cancer treatment.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.