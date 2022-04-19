Elite Texas Transfer Target Kendric Davis Reveals Top 7

The Texas Longhorns are right in the mix for one of the most polished point guards in the nation.

SMU point guard Kendric Davis entered his name into the transfer portal on April 11 and has already cut down his list of preferred destinations to seven. On Monday, Davis shared on social media that he's now deciding between Texas, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, TCU, Memphis, Kansas, and Houston, with a decision announcement coming this Thursday at 8 p.m.

Just one look at the teams reaching for a chance to add Davis shows how productive the Houston native was for the Mustangs this past season. As the AAC Player of the Year, Davis led the conference in points (19.4), was third in assists (4.5), and shot 44 percent from the floor.

An intelligent playmaker with lightning-quick speed on the open floor, Davis would almost certainly slide into a starting backcourt role for whichever of the seven teams he chooses.

Though undersized at 5-11 compared to bigger point guards, Davis' elite ball-handling and fast decision-making could give the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard the quickness and decisiveness that was lacking on the offensive end last season.

Davis' playstyle would make a nice fit under Beard. He's a reliable outside shooter but rarely settles for jumpers. If he's not slashing through the lane for nifty finishes or dump-offs to the big man, Davis will usually find his way to the free throw line. Last season, he led the AAC in free throw makes (167) and attempts (194) while maintaining the second-best percentage in the conference (86 percent).

Still awaiting decisions from starting backcourt duo of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones, the Horns could strike gold in the portal once again should Davis choose Texas on Thursday.

