    December 13, 2021
    Texas Men Free-Fall in AP Top 25, While Women Hold Steady

    The Longhorns' loss to Seton Hall last week was a signal to voters that the men's team needed a Top 25 adjustment
    The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams slid around in their respective AP Top 25 polls, released on Monday.

    The Longhorn men (6-2) dropped 10 spots to No. 17, while the women (7-1) stayed at No. 11.

    Texas was No. 7 last week, and the Longhorns played just once, falling to then-No. 23 Seton Hall, 64-60, in the Big 12-Big East Battle game. It was the second time this season the Longhorns lost to a Top 25 team. Texas earlier lost to then-No. 1 Gonzaga in November.

    Against the Pirates, the Longhorns failed to score a single point for nearly eight minutes in the final 10 minutes of the second half. Still, Texas had a chance to win the game in the final minute but couldn’t get back in the lead.

    Tre Mitchell and Timmy Allen both had double-doubles for the Longhorns. Mitchell scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Allen scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Marcus Carr added 10 points.

    The men return home to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday. Then, the Longhorns face their last big test of non-conference action when they meet Stanford at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas on Sunday.

    The Longhorn women, who were No. 11 last week, played just one game last week, easily defeating Idaho, 88-43. Five different Longhorns were in double figures, led by DeYona Gaston’s 19 points. Rori Harmon added 13 points, while Latasha Lattimore had 12 points, Kyndall Hunter had 11 points and Aliyah Matharu had 10 points. Lattimore had her first double-double as a Longhorn, adding 10 rebounds.

    The game marked the return of Hunter from injury. The Longhorns are still hopeful to have forward Aaliyah Moore back at some point this season.

    Texas faces Arizona in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas on Sunday.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

