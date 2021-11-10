Horns Open Beard Era With Resounding Win Over Houston Baptist

AUSTIN -- Despite a significant amount of turnover from last season, the Texas Longhorns had high expectations heading into the 2021-22 college basketball season, and for good reason.

Not only did they land the most coveted coach in the entire country in Chris Beard, but they also landed one of, if not the best transfer portal haul in the history of the sport.

Flash forward, and transfers Marcus Carr, Christian Bishop, Tre Mitchell, Timmy Allen, and Devin Askew have upgraded the No. 5 ranked Longhorns in a real way -- definitely enough to compete for a Big 12 title, and maybe even to compete for a final four and a national title.

That journey began on Tuesday when Beard's Longhorns welcomed the Houston Baptist Huskies at the Erwin Center for their opening game of the regular season.

As was to be expected, the Longhorns, now having adopted Beard's signature style of defense and energy, made quick work of the Huskies, winning in resounding fashion 92-48.

Massachusets transfer Tre Mitchell led the way for the Horns, scoring 13 points, to go along with four rebounds two blocks, and two steals.

Carr also had a big night scoring 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting to go along with five assists in 26 minutes, while incumbents Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones added 11 points, respectively.

Transfer bigs Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop were also critical to the Horns' success, combining for 18 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Jase Febres was able to stretch the defense, scoring eight points, and hitting 2 of4 from deep.

As a team, the Horns held the Huskies to just 32.7-percent shooting for the game while hitting 64 percent of their own shots along the way and finishing with six players in double figures.

Following the win, Texas (1-0), will head to the West Coast for a showdown with the Mark Few and the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane, Washington.

The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will tip off at 9:30 PM CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

