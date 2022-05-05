LOOK: Texas Unveils Classic New Court Design Inside Moody Center

The Texas Longhorns officially unveiled the new look Moody Center which will host upwards of 15,000 spectators

The new Moody Center is officially here, and along with it comes a new basketball court design.

The Moody Center, which has a simple, yet classic look will seat 15,000 spectators and hopefully give the Longhorns a home court advantage next season. Take a look:

According to Texas Athletics, head coach Chris Beard had some input into the design of his team’s future home:

The court for the brand new Moody Center is here. Texas Basketball and Truist invited fans to help design the look of the new home court. With the input of coaches Chris Beard and Vic Schaefer, elements from the top entries were pulled together to generate the final court design. The winners, selected by a panel of judges, receive complimentary tickets to Texas Men's & Women's Basketball home games this season. The new Moody Center court will also be permanently replicated as part of a public outdoor court refurbishment in the Austin area, funded by Truist, the Official Bank Sponsor of Texas Athletics and Official Partner of Moody Center. This past season, Truist also provided complimentary men's and women's basketball tickets to kids who submitted designs from nine schools that participate in the Neighborhood Longhorns Program.

The official grand opening of the arena came last week, when country stars George Strait and Willie Nelson performed. “I’ll never forget that,” said Strait after singing “Pancho and Lefty” with Nelson on Friday night (April 29).

Reports suggest that the Moody Center holds 44 suites, 57 loge boxes, three clubs, and almost 2,000 club seats, as well as a “super VIP” invite-only club, the Moët & Chandon Impérial Lounge.

The new location will replace the historic Frank Erwin Center, Texas basketball’s home since 1977.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.