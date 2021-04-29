NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Matt Coleman Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ of Longhorns Career

Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft; Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ from Texas Career
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday morning, Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman declared for the 2021 NBA draft.

This past season, the senior averaged 13.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game. On Thursday, he shared his reflections with the media:

“You know I cherish every moment of it. And you know I just at the end of the day I can just, All I can do is smile and just is like wow I did it.”

He continued, “It's a mixture of emotions. I will truly miss this city, miss the relationships with the people I've met, you know, just being a part of, like, I'll always be a part of, you know, the Texas basketball family. But you know like, not being a part of it anymore as a student-athlete.”

Coleman went on to describe his special relationship with coach Shaka Smart:

“Just my trust in coach Smart, him keeping his same message since day one, since the eighth grade when I first met him he started recruiting me.”

READ MORE: Longhorns Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

READ MORE: Longhorns Courtney Ramey Announces Return For Final Season

The four-year Longhorn will now shift his focus towards NBA draft preparation. Here's some advice he received from former Texas players:

“One, make sure you get your rest, and two make sure that you are in shape. You know, there may be days where you don’t make shots. You know that’s just how the tables turn but you always want to be or show that you are in shape.”

New Texas head coach Chris Beard has hit the ground running since joining the Longhorns, recruiting numerous transfers while retaining some key players, including Courtney Ramey, most recently. During the presser, Beard spoke highly of Coleman:

“I appreciate everybody being on here today to show respect to one of the all-time great Texas basketball players.”

CONTINUE READING: Four Longhorns Land in McShay’s Final ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

Will Matt Coleman make the NBA? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

coleman
Men's Basketball

Matt Coleman Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ of Longhorns Career

Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft; Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ from Texas Career

matt
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Senior Texas Longhorns Guard Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, ending his career on the 40 Acres

lbron arch
News

QB Arch Manning To Longhorns? A LeBron-Like Impact On Texas

Even with the commitment of elite quarterback prospect Maalik Murphy, securing the signature of 2023 super-prospect Arch Manning will be critical to Steve Sarkisian's success

USATSI_15640630
News

Longhorns Courtney Ramey Announces Return For Final Season

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team got some more good news on Wednesday, when starting guard Courtney Ramey announced his return to the program.

USATSI_15138141
Football

Four Longhorns Land in McShay’s Final ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

Four Texas Longhorns Land in ESPN Analyst Todd McShay’s Final NFL Draft Rankings

USATSI_15959464
News

Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns A Finalist For Talented DT Deone Walker

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_14063343
News

Texas Baseball Gets Back on Track Against Incarnate Word in 5-3 Win

The Texas Longhorns baseball team got back on track on Tuesday evening in a 5-3 victory over Incarnate Word.

USATSI_15959535
Football

Sarkisian Looks to Summer to Prep for First Season With Longhorns

After the Orange-White game, Texas' Steve Sarkisian will look to the summer for final results in first season