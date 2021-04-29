Matt Coleman Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ of Longhorns Career

On Thursday morning, Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman declared for the 2021 NBA draft.

This past season, the senior averaged 13.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game. On Thursday, he shared his reflections with the media:

“You know I cherish every moment of it. And you know I just at the end of the day I can just, All I can do is smile and just is like wow I did it.”

He continued, “It's a mixture of emotions. I will truly miss this city, miss the relationships with the people I've met, you know, just being a part of, like, I'll always be a part of, you know, the Texas basketball family. But you know like, not being a part of it anymore as a student-athlete.”

Coleman went on to describe his special relationship with coach Shaka Smart:

“Just my trust in coach Smart, him keeping his same message since day one, since the eighth grade when I first met him he started recruiting me.”

The four-year Longhorn will now shift his focus towards NBA draft preparation. Here's some advice he received from former Texas players:

“One, make sure you get your rest, and two make sure that you are in shape. You know, there may be days where you don’t make shots. You know that’s just how the tables turn but you always want to be or show that you are in shape.”

New Texas head coach Chris Beard has hit the ground running since joining the Longhorns, recruiting numerous transfers while retaining some key players, including Courtney Ramey, most recently. During the presser, Beard spoke highly of Coleman:

“I appreciate everybody being on here today to show respect to one of the all-time great Texas basketball players.”

