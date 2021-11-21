No. 8 Longhorns Stab Spartans’ Achilles Heel in Win

No. 8 Texas captured its third win of the 2021-2022 season on Saturday evening, defeating the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) 79-45 in what was a wire-to-wire win.

Chris Beard's offense was led by a balanced scoring attack, something that has been a trend over the first four games of the season. Timmy Allen (17 points, three rebounds) and Tre Mitchell (14 points, eight rebounds) led the way in the box score.

Other major contributors also included Andrew Jones (13 points) and Christian Bishop (nine points, five rebounds).

Texas’ defense stifled the Spartans from the opening tip. Beard even elected to go with an early full-court press in order to swing momentum early. His plans certainly worked, as the Longhorns jumped out to a quick 23-5 lead.

Early on, San Jose State was led by Tibet Gorener, who hit a trio of threes from deep within a four-minute span. The Texas defense adjusted though, stepping out far on the perimeter to prevent Gorener from getting anymore looks the rest of the half.

A 13-0 run from the Horns (3-1) to close out the first half helped falter any hope by the Spartans to keep the game close headed into the locker room. Allen and Jones combined for nine points on the run, with a bucket apiece from Mitchell and Christian Bishop.

At the half, Texas was up 47-17 after a dominant opening 20 minutes.

The second half was a steady race to the finish, as the Longhorns kept the lead at above 20 despite an improved defensive game-plan from San Jose State.

Texas went nearly four minutes without scoring, but Jase Febres put the drought to an end with a breakaway layup in transition. From that point on, the burnt orange never looked back.

Brock Cunningham accounted for eight straight points midway through the half. After hitting a three, he made five consecutive foul shots to keep the steady scoring pace up for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns continue to produce early on this season. Texas will play the third game of its current five-game homestead this Wednesday against California Baptist.

