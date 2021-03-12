Texas Advances to Big 12 Semi-Finals With 67-66 Win Over Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns Advance to Big 12 semi-finals after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 67-66

After three straight road wins, Texas’s success continued with a 67-66 victory over Texas Tech in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

The Longhorns, who fell twice to the Red Raiders during the regular season, had a rough start, making careless turnovers and allowing Tech to jump to a quick 17-7 lead. After a burst of energy and back-to-back threes, Shaka Smart’s team was right back in it.

Despite finishing the half with nine turnovers, Texas managed to end the half on a 12-0 run with a 34-30 lead.

Jase Febres made key contributions off the bench, giving great energy on both ends and scoring nine points during the first half.

The second half once again started slow, with five straight turnovers for the Longhorns. Greg Brown, who headed to the tunnel early in the second half, was visibly frustrated.

The 18-4 Red Raider second-half run set the Longhorns up a tough uphill climb. Matt Coleman led the charge, dropping a Tech defender and hitting a three-pointer to put Texas right back in the game. Coleman finished with 19 points.

Texas Tech missed some easy shots down the stretch, allowing Texas to climb back on top following two clutch Matt Coleman free-throws.

The Longhorns have a quick turnaround until their next matchup on Friday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

