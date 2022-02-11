Texas Looks to Stay Hot Against Defending Champs

The Longhorns passed their first true test of the season in Monday's 79-76 win over No. 8 Kansas. Keen decision-making, steady defense, and a win in the turnover battle showed that Texas can be true contender in the Big 12 despite inconsistencies throughout the season.

Texas coach Chris Beard is always looking ahead to the next game on the schedule though, regardless of what the scoreboard said last game. Despite winning five out of their last six, the Horns now visit No. 10 Baylor (20-4, 8-3) in what should be a dog fight of a Saturday morning in Waco.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, heading into the game, No. 20 Texas (18-6, 7-4) still has the toughest remaining schedule in the country. Baylor is a major reason for this, as it is the only team in the Big 12 Texas has not faced yet.

Coming off a historical national championship season with head coach Scott Drew, this year's Bears are fifth in the country in average scoring margin (15.6) 13th in assists per game (16.8), 10th in offensive rebounds per game (11.5), and are second in the Big 12 in scoring (77.8 points) behind Kansas. It's hard to find something they don't do well at.

Senior point guard James Akinjo has been a dominant all-around threat for Drew's squad this season. He leads the Big 12 in assists per game (5.6) is second in steals per game (2.2), and is as experienced as they come in the country's best conference.

The Bears leading-scorer, guard LJ Cryer (13.9 points), will likely miss Saturday's matchup due to injury. Adam Flagler played 34 minutes in his place with 10 points in Wednesday's win over Kansas State and should be someone the Texas defense focuses on in the backcourt.

Speaking of defense, turnovers, and points off turnovers has been Texas' key to success during the past five games. The Longhorns have dominated in this regard, as the team posted a combined 48-8 advantage in points off turnovers against Kansas and Iowa State.

Texas leads the all-time series 163-94 but has not been the better program in recent years. The Horns will look to change that on Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. tipoff at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

