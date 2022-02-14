Overcoming Pressure Next Step For Texas

Texas' season will be lost if it doesn't learn how to pressure as a group

On Saturday, the 20th-ranked Longhorns were outclassed and outmatched by short-handed No. 7 Baylor in an 80-63 loss in Waco. The result was never in doubt in the second half and once again proved one of Texas' biggest weaknesses: the inability to handle pressure.

This pressure seems to plague the team in two forms; 1) away-game atmosphere and 2) inability to build off of success.

The Longhorns came into Saturday's game with the expectation that they could pull off another quality win after last Monday's 79-76 upset over then-No.8 Kansas. But the rowdy crowd at Ferrell Center gave way for the pressure to build on Texas in both of its forms.

"The way we played basketball today was not Texas basketball," Texas coach Chris Beard said. "It was soft."

On the bright side, the team realizes this, which could bode well for an improvement in the season's final stretch.

"We let the Kansas game be our championship," Texas guard Courtney Ramey said. "(Baylor) wanted it more. All 13 players can say we played soft today."

Now in his fourth year as a Longhorn, Ramey is undoubtedly one of the team's top leaders in the locker room. Calling the group soft could light the fire that the Horns need in order to handle pressure heading into the Big 12 tournament.

"I think from where I stand, we’re a team that hasn’t proven that we can handle some success," Beard said.

Texas has the worst road record of teams in the Big 12 with a conference record above .500. To be a true contender in one of college basketball's most competitive leagues, the Longhorns will have to start getting comfortable with uncomfortable environments.

The Horns (2-6 on the road) have had their away wins come against a COVID-plagued Kansas State team on Jan. 4 and a dominant 73-50 win over TCU on Jan. 25 in the team's largest margin of victory in conference play.

The 2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will of course be held in a neutral environment at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Still, Texas will have to handle the pressure that comes with being ranked No. 5 when the season began on Nov. 9.

