'Street Dog': Is Courtney Ramey Texas' Key To Success?

Ramey brings the toughness the Longhorns need to meet preseason expectations

Courtney Ramey has spent so much time as a Longhorn, it's almost as if people have started to take him for granted.

But ask Texas coach Chris Beard, and he'll say you're making a mistake by not giving Ramey the recognition he deserves.

“To not recognize the defense Courtney Ramey played tonight would be foolish," Beard said after Monday's 79-76 win over Kansas. "He’s got some street dog in him. I love street dogs."

Ramey limited Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12's leading scorer (20.3), to 11 points on a 4 of 7 shooting. Seven shot attempts were by far a season-low for Agbaji, with his second-fewest attempts (11) coming in last week's win over Baylor.

"You got to put this in your article tomorrow," Beard said. "The one individual performance you got to talk about, please, is Courtney Ramey’s defense."

Ramey (seven points, two rebounds, one steal) was understandably overshadowed by the heroic efforts of Longhorns like Timmy Allen (game-high 24 points, nine rebounds) and Tre Mitchell (17 points).

But even Texas' leading-scorer gave a nod to his scrappy point guard.

"Credit to him, he was a big help in this win," Allen said. "He held one of the great players in college basketball to 11 points. People like to say Courtney can’t guard, but you see what he did out there. We knew he was capable of that, I'm just glad he showed the world what he can do.”

In his fourth year on the Forty Acres, the St. Louis native hasn't exactly filled up the box score on defense (averaging less than a steal and block per game) but has kept it steady on the perimeter for Texas' top-ranked scoring defense (55.8 points).

Ramey is second on the team in minutes per game (29.1) for a reason. Beard knows what he brings to both ends every time he steps on the floor, even if it doesn't always show up on the stat sheet.

Still, Ramey has found ways to score effectively this season while being the fourth or fifth option on offense.

Despite not being regarded as an elite 3-point shooter, Ramey has emerged as the Longhorns go-to option from that range. He's currently first on the team in 3-point makes (39) and ninth-best in the conference.

With success behind the arc and on the defensive end, Ramey's been elite at two game aspects that often decide wins and losses.

If not for his terrific shooting effort (game-high 18 points on 4 of 8 from deep) against then-No. 20 Tennessee on Jan. 29, the Longhorns may have not had the momentum to enter the toughest stretch of their season.

With a road game against No. 10 Baylor (19-4, 7-3) this Saturday, the Longhorns will need every bit of Ramey if the team wants to finish strong in a fifth-straight ranked matchup.

"He’s a competitive guy," Beard said. "I coached against him now I get to coach him. Ramey’s a tough guy, I love coaching him."

