LIVE UPDATES: No. 23 Texas Vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns seek revenge after losing to the Cowboys on the road earlier this month

No. 23 Texas (13-5) seeks to end a two-game slide Saturday afternoon, as the Longhorns play host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7) at the Frank Erwin Center.

Both teams come into the game following tight finishes at home earlier this week. The Longhorns dropped their first home game of the season on Tuesday in a heartbreaking 66-65 loss to Kansas State, while Oklahoma State squeaked by TCU 57-56 on Wednesday.

The Longhorns were simply outplayed by the Cowboys on Jan. 8 in Stillwater, committing 14 turnovers in a 64-51 loss. Fifty-one points is a season-low for Texas through 18 games.

Despite leading Texas with 36 minutes in that loss, Marcus Carr only finished with four points, but will look to build off of the season-high 25 points he scored against the Wildcats on Tuesday. Carr carried the scoring load for the Horns, but missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

The Cowboys are led by Bryce Williams (10.6 points) and Avery Anderson III (10.4 points). Keylan Boone (6.3 points) erupted for a season-high 17 points with five 3's off the bench in the Jan. 8 win over Texas. The Horns will look to limit his three-point prowess this time around.

Make sure to stay locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for Saturday afternoon's game against Oklahoma State at the Erwin Center.

Starters for Texas:

-Timmy Allen

-Courtney Ramey

-Marcus Carr

-Christian Bishop

-Tre Mitchell

Starters for Oklahoma State:

-Avery Anderson III

-Bryce Thompson

-Keylan Boone

-Isaac Likekele

-Moussa Cisse

Under-16

Tre Mitchell got the scoring started with an open shot from deep at the top of the key. Courtney Ramey followed it up with three from the left corner to make it 6-0 Texas.

A few more defensive stops by the Horns led to yet another three by Marcus Carr that forced an early timeout by Cowboys' head coach Mike Boynton as Texas led 11-0. Timmy Allen found Bishop for an easy dunk despite being buried deep on the baseline to make it 13-2 at the 15:29 mark.

Under-12

A few sloppy possessions by Texas combined with the aggressive defense of Oklahoma State forced turnovers by the Longhorns on three consecutive possessions. The Cowboys had now answered Texas' 13-0 start with an 8-0 run of their own.

Under-8

Both teams went through a bit of a scoring slump the next minutes as both defenses continued the solid play.

The Longhorns had now gone through a nine-minute scoring drought after the 13-0 start. Isaac Likekele gave OSU its first lead at 14-13, forcing a timeout from Beard.

Under-4

Carr finally ended the bleeding with a three from the left wing to tie the game at 16-16. OSU began implementing a full-court press to swing momentum. The low-scoring first half continued through the final minutes with the Cowboys leading 18-16 at the four-minute mark.

Mitchell hit hi second three of the game to bring it to 20-19, but Bryce Thompson answered with a deep ball of his own on the next possession down. A few plays later, Ramey pushed the break and found Devin Askew, who found Allen on a nifty up-and-under for the bucket plus the foul.

The Cowboys led 27-25 at the half.

HALFTIME

At the half, leading scorers for Texas were Carr and Mitchell with six points apiece. The Longhorns had 10 first-half turnovers as the Cowboys continued to hound the ball on each possession.

Oklahoma State's leading scorers at half were Thompson (seven) and Tyreek Smith (six).

Under-16

Andrew Joens quickly entered for Allen who committed another traveling violation to begin the half. Mitchell tied things up at 27 with a pair of free throws, but Ramey gave the Horns the lead with a reverse layup in transition after a steal.

Both teams traded turnovers on the next possession as the half began with some physical play on both ends. Tie game at 29-29 at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

Dylan Disu continued to be a force in the paint, as he patiently navigated through multiple OSU defenders before an up-and-under for two points.

The defensive battle raged on as the Longhorns led 35-32 at the 12-minute mark.

Under-8

Kaleb Boone got up high for an alley-oop to cut the lead to one and was hit with a delay-of-game warning right after. Mitchell found room in the paint for hook shot to put the Texas lead art 37-34. Allen followed things up with a floater in the lane for his sixth and seventh points of the game.

Under-4

