Longhorns Looking To Avoid Season Sweep vs No. 20 Iowa State

The Cyclones got the better of Texas on Jan. 15 in Ames.

It’s been a emotional whirlwind for the Longhorns during the past two games.

Last Saturday, former Texas coach Rick Barnes returned to the Erwin Center as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. A night full of respect and remembrance ended in a narrow 52-51 win for Texas.

Three days later on Tuesday, respect and appreciation was no where to be found in another emotional contest. Texas coach Chris Beard made his return to Lubbock against No. 14 Texas Tech in a game where the Longhorns just couldn’t find a consistent rhythm.

With a record of 16-6 and 5-4 in the Big 12, the Longhorns head back home to welcome the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 in Big 12) who have slipped in the conference standings despite being ranked as high as No. 8 a month ago.

The Cyclones held strong for a 79-70 win against Texas when the two teams met in Ames on Jan. 15.

The Longhorns will look to bounce back from the 20-turnover performance that resulted in Beard's team having to play catch up for all of the second half.

So, what's different this time?

For one, Texas has probably learned its lesson about Cyclones' guard Gabe Kalscheur. He can't be left open.

Kalscheur torched the Texas defense in the first meeting, draining six 3's that led to a game-high 22 points. His performance in the second half got the home crowd fired up and the Longhorns just couldn't recover.

It was obviously a night to remember for Kalscheur, who doesn't even crack the top 40 in three-point percentage for the Big 12. Look for Texas to focus its defense efforts on him.

On the other hand, Cyclones' guard Izaiah Brockington managed just eight points in that game despite being the conference's third-leading scorer at 17.1 points. Even more impressive? The senior is second in the conference in rebounds per game (7.8) despite being listed as a 6-4 guard.

He'll be due for a bigger performance on Saturday as a player the Texas defense needs to keep its eyes on.

It's also unlikely the Horns match the season-high mark in turnovers again, though securing the rock will need to be the No. 1 priority against a team that forces the third-most steals (8.9) in the conference.

Every Cyclone except for one had at least one steal in the previous matchup.

For Texas, guards Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones posted 15 and 18 points respectively in the first meeting. Carr will be looking to build off of his 18-point performance against Texas Tech this past Tuesday.

Tipoff at the Erwin Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. C.T. on Saturday afternoon.

