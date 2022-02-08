LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas

The Longhorns take on the Jayhawks in a Monday night showdown from Austin

AUSTIN -- No. 20 Texas (17-6, 6-4) welcomes No. 8 Kansas (19-3, 8-1) to the Erwin Center on Monday night for a battle of two Big 12 heavyweights. Aside from the non-conference road game against Gonzaga on Nov. 13, this will be the Horns' toughest challenge up to this point in the season.

Both teams are coming off of arguably their biggest wins of the season. Texas held Iowa State to a season-low 41 points on Saturday, while Kansas routed No. 8 Baylor at home 83-59 later that afternoon.

Led by legendary head coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks have the 12th-best scoring offense in the country (80.2 points) and shoot the sixth-best percentage as a team (49.2 percent) in college basketball. Both numbers are also tops in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks are led by the sensational Ochai Agbaji, who has emerged as one of the top players in the country this season. The senior guard, who was a member of the Wooden Award Midseason Watchlist, is the Big 12's leading-scorer at 20.8 points per game, good for 13th in Division 1.

Texas is led by Timmy Allen (11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds), Marcus Carr (11.1 points, 3.5 assists), and Andrew Jones (10.0 points, 1.3 steals).

Kansas is 35-11 all-time against Texas and 11-8 all-time in Austin. Under former head coach Shaka Smart last season, the Longhorns won both meetings. But Beard is 2-8 in his career against Self.

Make sure to stay locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for Monday night's game against Kansas at the Erwin Center.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Brock Cunningham

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Kansas:

- Ochai Agbaji

- Christian Braun

- Dajuan Harris Jr.

- Jalen Wilson

- David McCormack

Under-16

Longhorns win the tip and we're underway.

Christian Bishop got the scoring started with a high floater in the lane on a pass from Timmy Allen, but Jalen Wilson responded right away with the first four points for Kansas.

Allen posted his way into a fadeaway from the post that sunk, plus the foul. He missed the free throw. 9-6 Kansas at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

Under-8

Under-4

Halftime

Under-16

Under-12

Under-8

Under-4

FINAL: Texas , Kansas .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.